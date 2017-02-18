MAN & CHILD: Wrestling with fighting

It’s still not clear if an incident at a primary school in Mayaro, where a student got his arm broken, was a case of bullying or a matter of play-fighting gone wrong.

But a spokesman for the Trinidad and Tobago Teachers Union (TTUTA) advised parents to ban their children from watching television wrestling.

That is bad advice.

Without knowing the particulars of the case, I would venture to say that, if the boy’s arm was broken accidentally rather than maliciously, then both he and the perpetrator need more exposure to wrestling and other martial arts, rather than less.

In his book Killing Monsters, writer Gerard Jones asserts:

“Television wrestling mimics rough-housing in many ways. Those absurdly brawny men picking up their opponents and slamming them into the mat, or bouncing off ropes and flying fist-first through the air, are exactly what rough-housing little children see themselves doing in their minds.”

Jones notes that in America, TV wrestling became popular in the 1940s, right after the end of the Second World War, and in the late 1960s and mid 1990s, when crime rates were rising and parents were more likely to clamp down on their children’s “violent” behaviour. In T&T, similarly, professional wrestling became so hugely popular in the 1970s that the wrestlers were brought in for live “matches” and the sport has again regained popularity now, as violent crime has soared.

In Japanese pre-schools, teachers never interfere with children’s fighting unless they see bullying taking place or if the blows reach a dangerous level. And Japan is one of the most peaceful societies on the planet. Jones asserts, “Pretended savagery lifts kids out of shyness and knocks down barriers to closeness. Games involving chasing, pillow fighting, squirt guns, and mock combat helps kids learn how to judge dangers and take appropriate risks. Jumping willingly into those pretend dangers and coming out unhurt helps kids distinguish fantasy from reality.”

Jones is using the gender-neutral noun, but the fact is that boys far more than girls engage in rough-and-tumble play: and boys, more than girls, need to do this. This is where fathers take on a crucial role, because fathers are far more likely to engage in physical play with their children, both boys and girls, than mothers. If fathers do this more often with their sons–as I do with my boy Kyle–it’s mainly because their daughters don’t like these games as much.

And what these games do for boys is allow them to calibrate their strength and aggression, inflicting hurt and getting hurt, so that they can control such impulses better as they get older. This, in my opinion, is one reason that boys from father-absent homes are more likely to be aggressive and even criminals, because they have never learned to deal with their own impulses through play.

So fathers who try to be politically correct by restraining their sons from violent play may not be doing them any good, and may even be making them less fitted for later life.