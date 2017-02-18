TOURISM SECTOR NEEDS A REBOOT

Tobago hoteliers are struggling to keep their heads above water. The Tobago Chamber of Commerce says arrivals have fallen from a high of 80 thousand to a paltry 19 thousand last year. The Tobago Chamber points out that from an estimated 30 million visitors to the region in 2016, Tobago only claimed two per cent of those visitors. By the way, 80 thousand isn’t all that impressive either. Last year’s abysmal figure though, suggests Tobago’s tourism industry is in suspended animation.

Accounts of closures of small guest houses and restaurants on the sister isle echo the desperation recently vented by their Trini counterparts also afflicted with anaemic international arrivals.

It has been suggested by some industry players that the state’s marketing of T&T is poorly funded. To quote a Soundgarden lyric, “money can’t give what the truth takes away.” The TDC must face one glaring truth. Whatever we’ve been doing to market our islands isn’t working. A marketing software update is long overdue.

Anyone with even a passing interest in the sector can see the marketing of our country as a destination is laughably outdated. If that hasn’t quite sunk in, take a look the TDC’s YouTube page, which houses countless promotional videos. Examine the view counts on the videos; that’s the number of people actually watching them. Those figures are embarrassingly low.

Here’s one big problem, most of those videos are advertisements. Now nothing is wrong with conventional advertising if it’s part of a marketing strategy that recognises a changed global tourism market. Even with the most striking footage edited to mellifluous music, old-school advertising is a bit player in today’s global industry. The contemporary traveller generally pushes away from anything that has the look and feel of a sales pitch. Instead they go online and read blogs and frank reviews about destinations. They tend to favour videos with an organic feel. People gravitate towards stories told, either by residents in destinations that arouse their curiosity, or by fellow travellers who record and share their experiences.

For a prospective traveller viewing videos on the TDC’s YouTube page with the volume turned down, the aesthetics could be applied to any tropical destination. Kite surfing, cocktails with beautiful people at sundown; all this can be had in any number tropical tourist traps around the world. Additionally, sticking in footage of the scarlet ibis or hiking trails in the rainforest isn’t enough to sell us as a destination with a difference. Costa Rica and Dominica are just two of our many rivals offering the same ecotourism product to an intensely competitive market. Merely ramping up our online presence without a considered emphasis on the type of content that’s published is just a waste of limited resources.

The TDC recently launched an app meant to boost our visibility in the online community. While it’s harmless enough, there is one hitch. The app appears to cater primarily to people who already have T&T on their radar. It’s only useful to locals or someone thinking about travelling to this destination. The question is, what are we doing to help us get found as a destination online?

As suckers for superlatives, we’ve convinced ourselves that we have the best food, the best carnival, the best limes and so on. While there is considerable debate on the credibility of those claims, it doesn’t really matter because it amounts to little more than chatter amongst ourselves.