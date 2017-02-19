KNOW YOUR RIGHTS

In order for us to grow as a society there must be informed discussions on everything that touches or will touch and concern our lives, our country’s economy, national security, education, healthcare, the environment, to name a few. This requires knowledge through education by schooling, parents, the legitimate media or otherwise. People must know their rights and obligations and never allow themselves to be hoodwinked by anyone, especially self-serving politicians.

Let us take, for example, when President Arthur Napoleon Raymond Robinson had to appoint a prime minister in 2001 after the 18-18 deadlock in the general election. He was required by the Constitution to appoint the member of the elected House of Representatives “likely to command” the majority of support of the members. The then UNC had won the majority of the popular vote, and the then leader of the Opposition and of the PNM made it clear that the PNM stood alone. Notwithstanding the PNM’s obvious inflexibility as to any kind of alliance or accommodation, President Robinson appointed Mr Manning as prime minister on the basis of “moral and spiritual values”, without referring to the test prescribed by the Constitution itself.

He later in his autobiography stated that he made the appointment on the basis that he was of the view that members of the House who would uphold their oath would support Mr Manning, which was subjective and speculative in the extreme. He had applied the wrong test. The country did not know anything about the correct constitutional test, and those with vested and PNM interests supported his unconstitutional act.

The political pundits were quiet. The consequence was, amongst other things, the post-2001 mayhem of murder, kidnappings, and institutional decline plastered over by temporary energy windfalls and vanity projects, none of which—but the last two—have since abated.

Knowledge is power and citizens must learn what their Constitution says. Otherwise we will fall for the incessant rantings of politicians vying for attention as in the recent “controversy” regarding the Attorney General “removing” the three -fifth’s constitutional majority which otherwise “protects” our rights under the Constitution.

Our rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution are neither absolute, nor incapable of abridgement or infringement by the State provided it is in the public interest, and with the requirement that any act which does so is passed by a three-fifth’s majority in the House. Even then, the courts have the power to declare that such an act is unconstitutional because it is not reasonably justifiable. So the Constitution requires that the House is the first check and balance and the courts are the second.

That aside, it did not stop the Attorney General in the face of lack of support for the Marriage Act (Amendment) Bill (which I support) to turn that bill into one that did not now require a three-fifth’s majority, on the basis that while it breached freedom of religion it was correcting laws that breached inequality of treatment.

Yes, the Attorney General’s unprecedented step has caused concerns, as it may suggest that he expects that no one will challenge his bill and even if that happened, it would remain on the statute books for some time before final determination by the courts. That approach by the Attorney General, if so, is inconsistent with his duty to act in the public interest and to uphold the Constitution.

Faced with the Fatca standoff and perhaps emboldened by his earlier approach, the Attorney General made a statement addressing the Association of Real Estate Agents that he would not be stymied by the obstructionist Opposition and would “remove” the need for the three-fifth’s majority. Nobody knew whether he meant that he would bring bills to Parliament that were crafted to not require a constitutional majority, or whether he would pull another Marriage Act (Amendment) Bill rabbit out of his hat, or he would do away with the provision in section 13 of the Constitution that required a three-fifth’s majority.

For the record, in this final regard, the Government requires by section 54 of the Constitution an even bigger majority (a two-third’s majority) to remove the three-fifth’s majority which, of course, is highly unlikely to even happen.

Notwithstanding that, no one could fathom what the Attorney General was really saying. There have been all sorts of public statements by opposition members which are noticeable only for their reliance upon ignorance, like in 2001, of our Constitution.

We cannot go on this way. Knowledge is power. In a world where knowledge is at our fingertips at the click of a button, let us make an effort to learn and understand the supreme law that created our Republic that guarantees the rights and freedoms of each and every one of us. If we don’t, those with power will continue to strip away our rights without us knowing it.

Mickela Panday