PAGING DR ROWLEY

Before Dr Rowley became the prime minister, before he was appointed political leader of the People’s National Movement, we should remember that, for a while, he was treated as a pariah by members of his own party. Along with being dismissed from the Cabinet, there was also a very ‘public’ falling out between himself and his former boss. It came to a head with Mr Manning’s infamous address to the Parliament.

“Mister Speaker, I see hate. Mister Speaker, I see bitterness. Mister Speaker, I see acrimony. Mister Speaker, I see animosity. And Mister Speaker I see a man completely out of control.” Though they would eventually reconcile, it still left a lasting validation on the personality of Dr Rowley. And it’s a reputation that he seems either unable or unwilling to shrug off.

The Prime Minister recently suffered from a temporary affliction commonly known as foot-in-mouth disease. It resulted from some now infamous comments that he made during the first ‘Conversations With The Prime Minister’ meeting that was held in the PNM-friendly township of Maloney.

His statements, which pertained to women and domestic violence, have since been thoroughly debated in the court of public opinion and, unfortunately for him, the judgment was not in his favour. We shouldn’t be surprised by Dr Rowley’s insensitive perspective; after all, in the past he’s made several sexist remarks at political rallies, all of which were answered with thunderous applause from the audience. But this instance raises a couple of things for us to consider about him. Firstly, it appears that penitence is not in his nature, else he would have simply apologised. And secondly, it’s the question of why we as a nation continue to look past his obvious character flaws when his leadership style leaves a lot to be desired.

Dr Rowley has long been known to be a ‘gruff’ person with a no-nonsense attitude. Compared to former prime ministers, the current one lacks an amiable quality. He doesn’t have the serene dignity of Robbie, nor the devilish charm of Uncle Bas, nor the bombastic charisma of ole Patos. In fact, he doesn’t even have an endearing nickname like his predecessors, and is instead often referred to as ‘Growley’ or equated with being a Rottweiler.

Such boorishness might have been acceptable as the party’s chief enforcer or when sitting on the opposition benches, but now he is the head of the Government, a position that requires less of the iron fist and more of the velvet glove. Perhaps we are willing to look past it because Dr Rowley is seen as a man who knows how to get things done. And if he is being harsh with us, it’s because he is telling the inconvenient truths that we need to hear. But if we look back on the last year and a half spent in office, there are few accomplishments he can boast about, especially with respect to the issue of violent crime.

During the lead-up to the September 2015 election, at a PNM cottage meeting held in Goodwood Park, Dr Rowley stated that the Government cannot play politics with crime. As leader of the Opposition, it was easy for him to wield criticism as part of his campaign strategy. But now, as Prime Minister, those very words have come back to haunt him. During the course of the evening, he said, “The yardstick that we [the PNM] will use to measure our success in crime fighting, is how you feel about your security.”

The irony here is that not only has his administration politicised this issue by blaming the UNC, but they have also failed to gain the public’s confidence that they will ultimately prevail. No one believes that any government can completely eliminate crime, or that it can be dealt with overnight. But he hasn’t kept any of his promises, and the country doesn’t need to be talked down to, not when people are losing their lives and their livelihood. If all he plans to do is resort to victim-blaming and asking young men to think carefully about choosing a life of crime, then perhaps he doesn’t fully understand the responsibility that’s involved in being Prime Minister.

The lack of expectation was aptly expressed by a tongue-in-cheek statement made by Darryn Boodan in one of his columns (Express: September 22, 2016). “In publishing his memoirs so early, Dr Rowley is the first T&T Prime Minister to tacitly admit that he’s probably not going to do anything worth writing about in the next four years.”

Thus far, he hasn’t been able to convince us otherwise and has only succeeded in confirming that his reputation is rightly deserved. He doesn’t have to change into ‘mister nice guy’, but he has a job to do and it includes having a more respectful approach, both to the concerns of the citizenry as well as their criticisms.

Dr Eric Williams supposedly described his authority as, “When I talk let no damn dog bark.” Well, he’s long gone, so it’s time to let our prime ministers know that when we the people talk let no Rottweiler growl.

Ryan Hadeed