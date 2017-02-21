THE ECONOMY—NEED FOR MAJOR DECISIONS IN 2017

The country is facing a serious economic situation for which major decisions need to be taken sooner than later. These are issues related to the exchange rate, ease of doing business, the future of Petrotrin and major policy decisions for the energy sector. Investments in new natural gas projects await policy and commercial clarity. There is a feeling all over that things are on pause all over the country.

Late last year I looked at the top ten events that would shape the economy in 2017. I mentioned the ongoing challenges with access to foreign exchange (forex). The forex issue is the major issue facing the private sector. It constitutes an existential threat to many companies. The issue is no longer related solely to the distribution system. The best distribution system in the world will not change the fact that the country isn’t earning enough foreign exchange to meet the demand.

On the issue of depreciation of the TT dollar, the Central Bank and Government are faced with the double-edged sword. On the one hand, further depreciation could mean inflation and on the other, maintaining the status quo would mean a depletion of our foreign reserves. Two of our more serious economists, Mala Dukheran and Roger Hosein have argued that further depreciation of the T&T dollar is a pill we must swallow.

In the last two years, with the notable exception of Saudi Arabia’s Riyal, all major oil and gas exporting countries have experienced depreciated currency. Even Norway with its trillion-dollar cushion has let the Krone slide. It seems that this is the decision that is inevitable lest we exhaust our net official foreign reserves which stood at US$10.3 billion at the end of January 2017 compared to US$11.6 billion a year earlier. As someone who has been at the top of the governance structure of the country, I can understand the trepidation related to such a decision. In Government, you are dammed if you do and dammed if you don’t.

The main source of foreign exchange are taxes and royalties paid by oil and gas companies. In the last two years (2015 and 2016) major oil and gas companies operating in T&T have made losses. These losses have been driven mainly by lower prices. This means the Government would not have collected much Petroleum Profits Tax (PPT) because there is no profit to tax. In addition, given that oil has averaged under US$50 per barrel for much of the last two years the Government was not collecting much Supplemental Petroleum Tax (SPT). SPT is a tax on gross income that kicks in when oil is above US$50 per barrel.

Another major source of Government revenue is corporation tax paid by companies at Point Lisas. These plants pay Corporation Tax at a rate of 35 per cent. Many, or perhaps all, of them have been struggling because of lower prices for ammonia and methanol and lower natural gas volumes. There has been one closure (Arcelor Mittal) and there is talk about one company wanting to “mothball” two plants. So, the river of foreign exchange and revenue that usually comes via petroleum taxation, royalties and corporation tax, has dried up.

There are,however, still options available to the Government. At this time, there is still a welcome mat in the banks and in the bond market. That may change if we are further downgraded by the credit rating agencies or if we continue to flounder.

Government can also opt to settle the now eight-year-old Clico matter which could see the Government recover the over TT$20 billion that it put into the insurance giant. It would also mean that the Government exits Clico much in same the way the US government exited AIG in 2012 after bailing out the insurance giant in 2008. I don’t think the plan was ever for Government to stay in Clico forever.

The other issue facing the Government is the Petrotrin’s 2009 vintage US$850 million bond. Petrotrin is required to make a bullet payment in 2019. That means the capital (US$850 million) has to be repaid when the bond matures in 2019. Given the state of Petrotrin, it is clear that this bond will have to be re-financed. In this regard, the Board of Petrotrin may want to ask the OWTU for their advice on the nuances of the international bond market.

I am writing these things not to scare people but to alert them to the reality that we are facing serious challenges that can’t be solved by kicking the can down the road. There is policy paralysis across the board. What is the economic philosophy or the transformational agenda? Our fiscal policy seems to be based on borrowing to meet recurrent expenditure and hoping for things to change. Monetary policy is at best obfuscated.

No one is sure what the plan is. This has led to a great deal of uncertainty in the business community. Diversification, often seen as the panacea for all our economic woes, is a long-term strategy. The country has lost precious time during which major decisions should have been made. Every day that passes the economic noose tightens.

Kevin Ramnarine is a former Minister of Energy of Trinidad and Tobago