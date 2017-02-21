TRAFFIC JAMS AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Driving east on Friday afternoon to El Dorado, the traffic jam extended from the lighthouse, that falling symbol of Port-of-Spain superiority, into the first traffic light near Valsayn. Three and sometimes four lanes of bumper to bumper traffic, jamming, jamming, we jamming!

Another broken water main was the immediate cause. Seems we have been having quite a few recently. Has anyone else noted how the roads are slowly deteriorating as the politicians fly past in their police escorted vehicles? When did that start by the way? I cannot remember Williams or Chambers or ANR or the first Manning being driven around like that.

All this is fairly new. The obnoxious motorcycle escorts, screaming at you to move aside, the big boy is coming, move, move! Or else? Then the howling sirens, six or seven heavily tinted black SUVs driven at speed, one on the outside so two lanes are being blocked. Where are they going so fast? Not to work. This must be the only thing in government that moves that fast. Are they running from reality. The gridlock outside the air-conditioned vehicles? The potholes? The squalid capital city? The labasse?

Why are they driving so fast? Is it really the fear of being ambushed? By whom? Terrorists? Drug lords? In a tiny 5,000 square kilometres or so of land, in an island measuring 80 by 60 kilometres with just over a million population (their suspect figures), more police per capita than most big cities and they still do not know who the “bad hombres” are? Or is it that bad, that bad, that they must keep moving? That does not stop them from going to every fete though! Come to think of it, fetes must be the safest places in Trinidad. I attended a small one, sponsored by a local charity, the other night. There must have been a hundred people present. I counted nine policemen and women, not to mention security.

I seem to remember it was during the Panday administration that all of this hullabaloo started. Every afternoon whilst walking in the Savannah, you would suddenly hear the sirens and blue lights flashing, the convoy would come around Casuals corner, flash past QRC and disappear into St Ann’s faster than you could say Robinson Crusoe. Must be tabanca for so when you lose this.

Compare that to the silence of the last British PM to resign, David Cameron, sitting in a single car with two motorcycle outriders, making his way through London traffic without causing any commotion, to Buckingham Palace to tender his resignation to the Queen.

But you see, our politicians bigger and more important. It was Winston Churchill, the old racist, who said, “It’s more important to be useful than important.” And wasn’t it a former British ambassador to T&T who said English diplomats travel coach? He was surprised to see members of our diplomatic corps seated in first class.

Well, we young, we’ll learn. If we survive the traffic.

As a medical student in Caracas in the 60’s, I was taught by my lecturers in psychiatry that a substantial proportion of the Caraqueno taxi drivers were undergoing terrific stress that caused mental problems like anxiety, depression, road rage and that sort of thing. Stress also translates into heart attacks, strokes, high blood pressure, wife beatings and horn. The last two go hand in hand to the T&T Forensic Scientific Centre. On Friday drivers were complaining about spending two and three hours in traffic. That happens every weekday for thousands of people. Twenty hours a week spent sitting in a car, often with young, tired and hungry children. Some families apparently live in their car.

Society pays a heavy price for traffic, you know. Mental and physical health and economic problems, lost time, pollution, increased spending on gasoline. All of this has an economic cost.

As mentioned above, domestic violence has been shown to be sensitive to emotional cues. When a local football team loses unexpectedly, domestic violence increases by ten per cent. By that criterion it should be bacchanal in every Arsenal or West Indian cricket supporter’s house. Except by now the losses are not unexpected.

Well someone has just crunched the figures and found that, in Los Angeles county, unexpected high traffic leads to an increase in domestic violence too. This was based on an analysis of over two million police incident reports with over 25 million observations of local traffic conditions from 2011 to 2015. Extreme traffic, like what occurred last Friday in Sea Lots, increased the likelihood of domestic violence by approximately six per cent, with smaller effects at lower levels of traffic.

This was for people stuck in a traffic jam, on their way home. No one has yet figured out the stats for people on their way into town. What it does to office relations far less office productivity is not known.

Most people who are stuck in traffic will not be induced to commit crimes, but they still bear a psychological burden from the stress of traffic. Undoubtedly this burden will manifest itself in different ways.

Given the PM’s theory of domestic violence, wives please treat your husbands carefully when they come home. Shut up, give them time to rest, bring portugal juice, wipe their head with Limacol and smile prettily. And if by chance he put a cuff on you, remember to blame the traffic and by extension, the government, which fiddles away while people burn.