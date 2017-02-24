Don’t get caught in latest trap

Do you believe everything that people tell you? No, it depends on who’s saying it. So, you do some kind of mental vetting first. This is now required more today as another easy way has been found to deceive the population!

Using technology to share information and news, fraudsters came up with ways to spread what’s commonly called fake news. The easy availability of smart phones, iPads and computers make it much easier for fraudsters to deliberately spread false propaganda on various social media and websites.

Fake news has grown to be very sophisticated as they look very much like coming from legitimate news organisations. Some fake news websites use website spoofing that’s structured to make visitors believe they’re visiting trusted news sources.

It’s well-known that T&T follows good and bad trends of other societies. This new “bad” trend of fake news, if not here already in a significant way, will soon be prevalent on our shores if not checked.

Fake news websites, pages and posts are deliberately created to publish many hoaxes, propaganda and disinformation claiming to be accurate news to deliberately mislead intended readers whether for financial and/or political gain, to cause public mischief, etc. It has even been deemed a form of psychological warfare, and further classified as a threat to democracy! Fake news has been promulgated worldwide. In fact, reports suggest that it was used to influence the USA’s 2016 presidential election through cyber-warfare.

Fake news is not as recent a phenomenon as many would think. Historically, such unethical journalistic practices existed for hundreds of years before the birth of the Internet.

Many experts identify a number of practices that people should adopt to detect fake news as shown below.

1. Use fact-checking websites to help identify and respond to fake news, eg, FactCheck.org, PolitiFact.com, Snopes.com, ABC News, Washington Post Fact Checker, The Associated Press, TinEye Reverse Image Search.

2. Check the URL attached to a website to see if it looks odd, eg, a “com.co” ending on a website that looks authentic can be a red flag. If you are doubtful, click on the “contact” or “about” links to see where they lead to.

3. Fake reports are created to stir up your emotions. If you read something and it contains unpatriotic words or deeds, it’s something for you to check out.

4. Keep in mind that if what’s said in the news is real, other sites will be reporting it too. Check other reputable sites to corroborate what you read.

5. Most real newsrooms don’t use many caps lock, multiple exclamation marks, etc. in their writings. If you see these, it’s a warning sign.

6. Check out the names of people who are purported to be writing the stories, eg, use Google to see if they are real or not.

7. Check out what other articles they would have published to give you a gage as to whether it’s trustworthy.

8. Read past the headline or opening paragraph. Many fake news publishers know this and write accordingly and don’t back up what they say later on in their article.

9. Check the published date and time. Often, a problem with fake news is that they publish old articles or events and lead people to believe that it just occurred.

10. Look at what links and sources are used. A lack of links and sources in an article are warning signs that the post is likely false. However, some false articles have lots of links that appear to support the claim. Check to see that these claims are coming from links that are reliable sources.

11. Look out for questionable quotes and photos. It’s easy for fake news writers to invent false quotes and attribute them to public people. It’s also simple to take a photo from one event and use it in another as well as images can be altered easily. Use reverse image searches to help you find where an image originated. Google or tools like TinEye can be used to verify these.

12. Be aware of confirmation bias by checking that news stories are based on fact rather than sharing them because they support one side of an argument that you may or may not agree with.

13. Think twice before sharing news. If you are unsure whether the news are true or fake, don’t share.

14. We recommend that relevant educational programmes be developed and delivered in primary and secondary schools as a good way of equipping young persons on the various techniques in detecting fake news. The Ministry of Education should quickly get a campaign going on this.

Many social media platforms like Facebook and Google have instituted some checks and steps to detect and block fake news. However, much more technological interventions are needed.

The recent revelation by the Attorney General of T&T to bring appropriate amendments to the law to deal with perpetrators of fake news is a welcome one. The public awaits its draft as it has implications for all of us. But, importantly, in the mean time, we all have our own individual responsibilities to check and ensure that the news are indeed accurate before believing and sharing.

Ian K Ramdhanie, MSc, Principal, CISPS

