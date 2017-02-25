FATCA OVER, FETE ON, SECURITY NEXT

Wave your hand you’re Fatca fatigued.

Flag, “rag” or CaribLemon works just as well.

Forty-one other folks (perhaps richer and more tired) who’d have had it up to “Here” by now on the elusive Fatca may be breathing a sigh of relief, after they finally wrestled the sorry legislation down to passage in Parliament on Thursday.

“I finally, beg to move, after many months—five months,” Finance Minister Colm Imbert said as Fatca actually moved from “proposed” to “passed.”

Bankers’ Association, probably jumping for joy also, has taken it for granted that Thursday’s passage in the Lower House was the entire Green Light on the legislation.

But passage in the Upper House—and Independent votes—are yet to be obtained.

Therefore, not many of the Parliament posse may be playing mas.

Probably, not even MX Prime—who’s ultimately made “Rejects,” respectable status from the extreme disregard in which the term was held—might be able to tempt them into following the music truck for two days.

Not so, however, Opposition MPs Barry Padarath, David Lee and Opposition Senator Kadijah Ameen, who’re going to be among the few Parliamentarians “on the road.”

In Government, some like Minister Maxie Cuffie, will be “resting and reflecting.”

After the five-month haul on contentious Fatca, a little rest may not be unexpected for Government and Opposition after both managed a unanimous job of finally passing the legislation without doing injury (physical) to each other. (Political, may be another issue.)

Such has been Fatca difficulty, right to the end.

There was Prime Minister Keith Rowley on Thursday accusing the Opposition, “Where was all the talk of surrendering to ‘American imperialism’ when you signed the Inter-governmental agreement with the US?!”

There also was, Opposition MP Roodal Moonilal revealing state correspondence which had promised the US since last September that the Joint Select Committee on Fatca—which the Opposition repeatedly requested—would have been held.

It never became airborne until this year, when Government, faced with the US’ clock agreed on it.

Red faces were not immediately seen, on Government’s side post-Moonilal’s revelation.

But a huddle among PNM’s front bench—leadership, Finance, Legal—seemed to ensue. Subsequent Government quips about colleagues who were “confused” didn’t shed light on whether someone on Government’s side had flubbed manouevres on the JSC.

As for who co-operated (or caved) on Thursday as the month end Fatca deadline approached—both sides, apparently. A final Opposition amendment rejected by Government was retailored and accepted by all. Fini Fatca.

Government’s next “waltz” with the US is on security issues.

Rowley having noted with some chagrin that T&T was “making” world news for the wrong reasons. Not the least, being US press reports following confirmation that 130 TT nationals are “overseas” involved with terrorist activities.

Government should be prepared for more.

At yesterday’s count, Saudi Arabian, French television, US magazine and British interviews were queuing up or in town.

If the issue didn’t cause such a ruckus when it was revealed in 2016—during the Obama administration—that over 100 nationals had gone “overseas,” it’s not unexpected now.

US President Donald Trump’s campaign had telegraphed determination on handling terrorism concerns.

Indeed, Trump’s new Homeland Security (HS) head is retired Southern Command (South America/Caribbean) General John Kelly who in January 2016 estimated “about 150 Islamic extremists” left the Caribbean for Isis and some were killed.

Kelly was concerned some “motivated” fighters could commit acts of terror in Caribbean nations and sympathisers who stayed behind might perpetrate attacks.

He said those with Isis “get good at killing, working with explosives and beheading enemy fighters.”

Kelly was quoted saying the situation was “exacerbated by limited resources of countries, such as Jamaica, T&T and Suriname, which don’t have organisations comparable to America’s military. Even just a few of these nuts can cause an awful lot of trouble in the Caribbean because (those countries) don’t have an FBI, or law enforcement like we do. Many of these countries have very, very small militaries—if at all.”

As HS head, Kelly’s said he doesn’t believe in registering people on the basis of ethnicity or religion, and committed himself to reaching out to Muslim communities.

Some measure of such leanings is already in train with formation of the Muslim Roundtable with National Security and US Embassy input, as well as US Treasury economic crime adviser, John Murphy’s current work, helping Government fight money laundering and terrorism financing.

Now that Kelly’s in the saddle, T&T’s particular security issues, its skill and any necessary assistance would obviously arise when PM and the US President meet later this year.

Remains to be seen if T&T’s “business” will be sufficiently in order by then.