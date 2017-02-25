MAN & CHILD: Sorry for being stupid

My daughter Jinaki likes to go to the grocery with me, in part because she likes riding on the shopping carts and in part because she likes to chat with random people.

One time we were halfway down the aisle at PriceSmart when she saw two girls around her age, about three years, come around the far corner on the back of the cart that their father was pushing.

“Hello girls!” she called out at once and, as they came closer, she said: “Do you want to be my friend?”

The girls didn’t answer, so their father said: “I want to be your friend.” Jinaki paused for about three seconds.

“You are too big to be my friend!” she retorted.

Another time I was getting some flavoured water in the grocery formerly known as Hi-Lo and a middle-aged woman next to us was filling her cart with the bottles.

“Why you getting so much of those?” Jinaki asked her.

The woman looked around in some surprise, then said: “Because there are lots of people in my house.”

“Oh,” Jinaki said, thinking about it. “How many children do you have?”

“Five,” the woman answered.

Jinaki’s fingers flew to her mouth as she gasped. “I wish my Mommy and Daddy had five children,” she said.

Not all Jinaki’s conversations are so charming, however.

While I was busy cashing the groceries, she started chatting with the packer at the adjoining register, and next thing I hear is, “Because my Daddy beat me.”

“But he didn’t beat you,” the girl said. “I was watching.”

“You are stupid then,” said Jinaki.

The girl just laughed, but the older lady packer who was bagging my groceries got stern-faced at the rude little girl.

I said: “Jinaki, she is not stupid.”

“Yes, she is,” Jinaki replied.

“Well, I don’t find so. I think she is very nice,” I said.

When we were in the car, I explained to Jinaki that, although she thinks it’s a joke, other people might get angry at being called stupid. And she hasn’t done it since.

But you are probably wondering why I didn’t simply tell Jinaki to tell the packer sorry.

There are three reasons: first, forcing children to say sorry is useless and may even be counter-productive.

“Compulsory apologies mostly train children to say things they don’t mean–that is, to lie,” scholar Alfie Kohn points out in his book Unconditional Parenting.

(This, by the way, is different from teaching children to say please and thank you, since these words have to do with manners whereas sorry, although related to manners, has to do with empathy.)

Second, Jinaki would have interpreted such an instruction as me telling her not to make jokes with other people, since she wasn’t being malicious.

And my third and most important reason is a basic parenting principle: in any action you take, you should consider what kind of adult you want your child to be. For me, that means raising a daughter and son who speak their mind.

But at this stage of life, the challenge is allowing Jinaki to talk freely and teaching her to be courteous.

Unlike most parents in our society, when I have to err, I err on the side of free expression rather than good manners.

And, even in the grocery, it seems to me that my daughter is often the only chatty child on the premises. But management hasn’t asked me to stop shopping there–yet.