DEFEATIST LANGUAGE AND CRIME FAILURE

Too often, we hear politicians using defeatist language when explaining their failure to deal with the crime epidemic ravaging T&T. Arguably, the reason behind this feeble approach is that today’s politicians no longer have the passion, drive or “fire in their belly” to fight to make things right for ALL the people of T&T regardless of who they voted for or where they live.

Let us take the criminal justice system, defined as the system of law enforcement that is directly involved in apprehending, prosecuting, defending, sentencing, and punishing. The purpose of which is to deliver justice for all, by convicting and punishing the guilty while protecting the innocent. Do our politicians have any clue as to what is happening on the ground and why the system is failing? It would appear not.

I visited a police station recently in a professional capacity and was appalled by the dire conditions in which our police officers are required to perform their duties. Granted that a police station is a place where often rough criminal elements are brought in, interrogated, charged, and kept in cells at the station, it cannot be expected to be a hotel, but regard must be had for the police officers themselves, who often toil for lengthy shifts and should be provided with proper basic amenities to make their lives comfortable while on duty. How else will they maintain enthusiasm and motivation for what is already a stressful and usually thankless job?

It was astonishing also to discover on my visit that neither the station I was present at, nor the Municipal Police office nearby had a functioning printer or photocopier. As a result, the officers had no other option but to drive to another police station miles away, only to find out that that station’s printer had been out of service for more than a month.

Other than frustrating officers in the performance of their duties, it frustrated the processing of those people who were detained at the station for minor violations and denied them their liberty in a way that amounted almost to them serving a short sentence behind bars without ever having faced a magistrate.

As I refused to leave the station until the process was completed, a six-hour wait, the assistant superintendent at the station, in the course of our conversation about the crime epidemic, informed me that the conditions at that particular station were in fact an improvement compared to the past. Of greater concern was the condition of the Cedros Police Station and the small number of officers assigned there to deal with one of our most porous places of entry into our country, notorious for the illicit importation of drugs and trafficking of human beings.

It is a sad fact that for years National Security is allocated more money in the budget than Health or Education, so where is all this money going? Nothing is being shown on the ground for all this expenditure. Danish ships and other extravagant purchases have nothing to do with the real world interface between police officers and civil society.

Imagine for a moment if secured remand courts were built at every prison the millions of dollars which would be saved every year in respect of the contracted transportation services to ferry prisoners up and down our highways. Couldn’t those savings be used to upgrade our police stations and magistrates’ courts?

None of this, of course, excuses bad behaviour and abuse of power by some police. Poor conditions and lack of equipment aside, police officers are still required to act in accordance with the law and to give effect to citizens’ rights which are guaranteed under the Constitution.

So after arrest, the police must inform you of the reason and of your right to an attorney—which includes the right to make a phone call—and they must only detain you before charging you for so long as is necessary to carry out investigations. Once charged, you must—except for certain offences—be allowed quick access to bail. Alleged commission of minor offences ought not to result in unnecessary inconvenience and distress verging on abuse. People detained must be processed expeditiously. Too many times there are cases of police officers apparently abusing their powers to, in effect, punish people, which is not their remit; that is for the courts only.

And so, it was disheartening to read recently of the complaints by residents of Laventille to the acting Commissioner of Police alleging extreme abuses of power by certain police officers—amounting in effect to actions of judge/jury/executioner, and being allied with criminal elements. What was equally disheartening was the half-hearted response of the acting COP that he would transfer these officers out of the community. This was unfair both to the named officers—who are entitled to the presumption of innocence—and to the complaining citizens. Does the acting COP not have absolute investigatory and disciplinary powers over his officers? Is there not a Police Complaints Authority housed at the Waterfront? Surely as the acting COP recently suggested, crime cannot only be dealt with by “divine intervention”.

On that note, our police will be out in their numbers to supervise Carnival tomorrow and on Tuesday. Please be respectful to them, and dear police officers, please be respectful to us. Wishing each and everyone a happy and safe Carnival.

Mickela Panday