Having received several quality responses from people involved in the tourism industry to last week’s column, many of them articulating what has been proposed for tourism development here over the last 40 years, I have concluded that the problem standing in the way of development of the tourism potential in T&T is the “will” to do so.

Included in that lack of will is the historic and continuing inability of T&T to appreciate tourism as a viable economic activity; also included in the lack of will are the energy, insight, and capacity for planning and activating the plans to make use of the possibilities of an industry that is among the largest and most lucrative internationally.

Two thousand and sixteen marked the seventh straight year of consistent growth in the international tourism industry which provides nine per cent of the global GDP, and one in every 11 jobs, according to the UN World Tourism Organisation.

Arrival at the conclusion that it is the absence of will spread across segments of the industry, even among those who work in and benefit from tourism, and the administrations which committed themselves to develop and administer the tourism product, is based in part on reading and reflecting on the responses to the first column, and my understanding of something of the industry gained from reporting and commenting on tourism over the last almost 40 years.

Back in the 1980s, during the period of the administration of the National Alliance for Reconstruction, a tourism master plan was developed for T&T. Since then, there have been several less expansive but very significant plans for the industry. Political parties and governments of the last 35 years have all included tourism amongst the core industries that could break our dependence on the energy sector.

Projections have been made for tourism to reach five and six per cent of the Gross Domestic Product; concessions have been given for the rehabilitation and construction of hotels and hotel rooms; deals have been struck with international airlines to deliver visitors; and there has been much talk and some action in regard to training and conscientising individuals and the society to embrace tourism.

Frankly, there is little that has not been expressed about what is required to transform tourism in Tobago and Trinidad: development of enterprise and investment in the private sector to see possibilities; fiscal and other forms of support from the government; foreign direct investment; brand hotels; destination marketing and a modernisation of the communications sector; and development of the raw products to provide attractions to visitors beyond sand, sea and sun.

We know what is to be done, but we lack the will, the fortitude, the enterprise and the capacity for risk-taking. This lack of will is compounded by narrow party political dispositions: when one party is in central government in Port-of-Spain and the opposing party controls the Tobago House of Assembly, conflict cancels out the potential. Indeed, even when the ruling party in Port-of-Spain is the same as that in the Tobago House of Assembly, there has been little advance.

Two prime ministers from Tobago have been in power, yet little progress has been made with the 40-year-old efforts at internal self- government, achievement of which could advance tourism programming in Tobago.

When I produced “Tobago Today” in the early 1980s for Radio Trinidad, I interviewed and reported on the views and plans of hoteliers such as Carlos Dillon and Allan Clovis; chairmen such as Robinson and Jeff Davidson; tourism secretary Stanley Beard; the venerable J D Elder who created the Tobago Heritage Festival as an element of internal and external tourism; Eddie Hernandez museum curator; calypsonian Baker and dozens more about tourism prospects.

On television I interviewed the young, bright and energetic Dr Auliana Poon, Dr Andre Henry of Tidco on prospects and plans; achieving the agenda remains outstanding. The figures of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation on the dramatic fall away in arrivals to the island over the last approximately ten years tell the story: from 88,000 to 19,000 in 2016. My contention is that the continuing failures in light of all of the relevant information being known is that of an absence of the will to do what is required.

One of the people I interviewed back in the 1980s was a young man I first met when he was a hotel worker. I met him again when he rented what I think was his only vehicle for my usual two-to-three-day stay in Tobago fortnightly; oh, he also showed me the garden he cultivated and the goats he “mined”—reared at Lowlands.

When Tobago Today went off the air, the next time I met Sylvan Rollocks he was a hotel proprietor; but he assured me that he did not stop his prior occupation of goat rearing and gardening; indeed I saw the now hotelier in the market selling his pak choi. That is what I refer to as “will”. I never asked about his financing and management arrangements because I considered those secondary to having the will.

Back then, Butch Stewart and Sandals were just getting started; in T&T there were several large corporations with capital and expertise; but they lacked the foresight and the will for tourism.

Today, as Sandals approaches Tobago, those who lack the will are protesting.