THE LANGUAGE OF LIES

Most people believe that they can tell when someone is lying to them. Most people are wrong. Simple logic shows this must be so: for, if you could know when other people are lying, then other people would detect your lies as well. But aren’t your own lies believed most of the time?

The psychologist Paul Ekman is the world’s leading expert on lying, and he has found that people often reveal their true mental states by what he calls ‘micro expressions’—facial tics which are so subtle and fleeting that you can only see them by recording the person and playing back the video in slow motion. Very few individuals can detect these micro-expressions without technological aid, and these persons make excellent interrogators.

However, the very existence of these expressions and others tells show that sincerity is the default state of human beings. Lying is stressful, which is why telling lies causes physiological reactions such as elevated pulse rates and sweaty palms. Ekman himself was one of the first psychologists to argue that polygraphs—lie detectors—are not reliable, although the British writer G K Chesterton made a case against the machines in the early 20th century in one of his Father Brown detective stories. The TV crime drama Lie to Me was based on Ekman’s research.

For me as a writer, a more interesting method of detecting deception is through people’s words. Psycholinguist and scholar Steven Pinker in his book The Sense of Style writes:

“The purpose of writing is presentation, and its motive is disinterested truth. It succeeds when it aligns language with the truth, the proof of success being clarity and simplicity.” By contrast “the guiding image of classic prose could not be further from the worldview of relativist academic ideologies such as postmodernism, poststructuralism, and literary Marxism.”

While difficult prose does not necessarily mean that the writer has nothing worthwhile to say, difficulty should bear a direct relation to the complexity of the idea or argument being enounced. If a writer is using a polysyllabic hammer to pound an ideological nail, they are probably more focused on their egos than on enlightenment.

Pinker in another of his books, The Better Angels of Our Nature, writes:

“There’s no such thing as the IQ of a speech, but (Phillip) Tetlock and other political psychologists have identified a variable called integrative complexity that captures a sense of intellectual balance, nuance, and sophistication.”

People who have low integrative complexity make their arguments without nuance or qualifiers and their prose is peppered with terms like ‘absolutely’, ‘always’, ‘certainly’, ‘definitely’, ‘entirely’, ‘undoubtedly’ and ‘unquestionably’.

Writers with high integrative complexity frequently use words like ‘but’, ‘however’ and ‘maybe’, tend to acknowledge two points of view, and argue in terms of trade-offs, compromises and connections while explaining these relationships within an overarching principle or system.

Applying this test to two commentators I almost always disagree with, I find that, for one, qualifiers are entirely absent from her prose and, while she does not typically use definitive adverbs, her sentences are all phrased as absolutes and include constructions like “racial and economic inequality remains deeply interlocked in vastly structural ways, whatever a minority of individual and neoliberal gains”.

The other commentator, by contrast, frequently uses ‘but’, ‘seems’ and ‘might’ as well as the occasional unusual word which, Pinker says, is one of the hallmarks of lively prose.

In his book The Secret Life of Pronouns, psychologist James W Pennebaker lists the following criteria for distinguishing between people telling about traumatic events that actually happened to them and events they have made up: more details, bigger words, and more numbers, especially information about time and space and movement, and frequent use of “I”.

This last, says Pennebaker, “is the single best marker of a person being honest”, which is why I have always distrusted commentators who use the pompous self-reference “this column”.

The second commentator whose arguments I frequently reject uses first person pronouns regularly, whereas the second one tends to use the collective ‘we’ except when writing about children’s issues, implying that this is the only topic she’s sincere about. Of course, sincerity in itself is no guarantee of rightness—Hitler, after all, was probably quite genuine in his belief that killing Jews would solve Germany’s problems. But lack of sincerity does generally indicate intellectual torpor.

“People who are deceptive make more references to other people and rely on more positive emotion words...nouns like ‘friend’ and ‘sister’ and verbs like ‘talking’, ‘calling’ and ‘listening’,” writes Pennebaker.

He also notes that “People who use verbs at high rates tend to be more deceptive than people who use fewer verbs”, contrasting the examples of “I finished my homework but the dog ate it” (personal pronoun, two past tense verbs) with “The homework was finished but must have been eaten by the dog” (six verbs, no I-word). Pennebaker emphasises that the statements of truth-tellers also come across as more thoughtful, with insight words such as ‘realise’, ‘understand’, ‘think’, and the like.”

Thus, although you might think social media allows people to more easily present false images of themselves, the reverse is actually true. Because, once an individual posts enough words, their real self will inevitably reveal itself.

Kevin Baldeosingh is a professional writer, author of three novels, and co-author of a history textbook.