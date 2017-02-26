Anyone who read my column printed last Ash Wednesday knows of my contempt for Carnival. I’m sorry to say that my attitude towards it hasn’t gotten any better.

As 2017 dawned on T&T, the national consciousness was focused on the ever worsening scourge of crime. And the calls for drastic action grew louder and louder as innocent citizens continued to be slain. But then the noise started to taper off as Carnival drew closer. I found it facetiously contradictory how we would lament about the state of the country on one day and then be madly searching for all-inclusive tickets the next.

Don’t get me wrong, people can spend their time and money doing whatever they please, but I think it says something about where our priorities lie. What really amazed me, however, was the realisation that the Carnival season is a veritable cornucopia of choices. I never knew there were so many fetes, so many concerts, so many costumes to choose from. How the masses are able to keep track of it all is a feat of mental prowess. Putting that aside, it’s ironic how this is probably the widest array of choice that Trinbagonians have. Because on the other end of the spectrum, where we have the least, concerns our political parties.

An American stand-up comedian named George Carlin (1937-2008), who was known for foul-mouthed rants on social and political issues, controversially described elections as an “illusion of choice”. He made the observation that with regards to mundane things, there are usually a multitude of choices (he cited ice cream flavours as an example). Yet, when it comes to the serious matter of who runs the country, we are faced with only two choices, and neither of them appear to work in the best interests of the people. Is he right?

Unfortunately, a major failing of the contemporary democratic process is the tendency for parties to emerge and dominate large swaths of the electorate. This is done by espousing one, or a combination of messages that appeal to a sense of identity, ideology, populism, and even fear mongering. Supporters are the folks who like what they hear, and out of that like-mindedness comes unwavering loyalty. But for those who are independent, lacking an affinity for either side, they end up having to choose between the “lesser of two evils”. But what happens when even that rationale fails to result in an acceptable decision?

Such was my conundrum in the lead-up to the September 2015 general election. Even on the day itself, I hadn’t and couldn’t make up my mind. As far as I was concerned, the UNC’s failings were too obscene and too many to ignore; so they didn’t deserve my vote. But on the other hand, I didn’t want to vote for the PNM because I felt they wouldn’t be any better; a notion they are clearly not trying to disprove. Perhaps the heavy rain that fell that afternoon was divine intervention, giving the voters a reason to stay home. As it turned out—I did end up casting a ballot, but deciding which was the lesser of two evils was made on the slimmest of margins. It’s definitely not how I wanted to exercise my franchise.

Like many of our disenchanted citizens, I had hoped that a third party would have presented itself for consideration. And though there were a couple of worthy attempts, their eleventh-hour mobilisation was too little, too late.

In light of the current political stalemate, which sees our government alternating from one party to other, the prospect of a third-party option continues to be a much sort after necessity. But it also remains an elusive one. The founding of the COP in 2006 heralded a tremendous opportunity to achieve just that, but their alliance with the previous administration turned it into a spectacular failure.

The conversation on the feasibility of another party challenging the status quo is again taking place with the formation of the Progressive Empowerment Party, led by social activist turned politician, Philip Alexander. He may not have a lot of good ideas and his crowds may be small, but what he does have on his side is time, and the expectation that, as the public’s dissatisfaction grows, so too will his support base. It’s left to be seen what the PEP will become when 2020 arrives.

Mr Carlin, in reflecting on his mortality and misanthropic nature, admitted that his cynicism was the result of not having an emotional stake in how (the United States) society would ultimately turn out. We can’t afford to share that sentiment in the face of a malfunctioning democracy. The choice every citizen must make, both supporter and independent alike, is whether to rebuild the existing political parties or abandon them altogether and seek out new leadership. In the meantime, to everyone participating in the coming festivities, I wish you a safe and enjoyable Monday and Tuesday. Just remember that when it’s all over, we can choose whether to anticipate the next Carnival or the next general election.

Ryan Hadeed