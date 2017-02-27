CARNIVAL LIMES

We chose a bad night for a panyard lime. Junior Panorama was the next day. Most of the panyards were empty of instruments and players. Surely it would not be too difficult for Pan Trinbago to advise that certain bands would not be practicing a particular night?

So Invaders panyard, now without the zaboca tree, was quiet and empty from the Oval pavement. We went down the road to Silver Stars to find the entrance blocked by parked cars. We pushed our way through to be greeted initially by the sound of loud voices and not loud music, from the miked conductor.

It was worth it to see the dance of the women on bass, hands and bodies moving as one.

There was a pretty good feeling in the panyard. Nobody walked around as if they owned the place. One sees this in some arty-farty panyards. The crowd was definitely middle-class, average age 50’s, lots of wives and husbands. Most pan players seemed to be in their 20’s or early 30’s.

The crowd showed their lack of Trinidadianness by applauding at the end. Clapping at a cultural event is a relatively new fashion. Trinidadians do not clap. Is it because they not sure if to clap? Like those hesitant claps at the end of an intricate musical composition. They finish? It going on? Or is it just shyness. Or we hard to please. Clapping in panyards began maybe 20 years ago when more and more faren Trinis began returning home for Carnival. It’s still not common. I feel sure those who applaud do not live here.

As we drove around we noted the heavy police presence on the streets. There were police cars parked outside Despers and Renegades.

Since there was nobody else practicing we ended up in Desperados panyard which was full. Cars were parked all down Fredrick St. Crowd here consisted of lots of single men, average age 40’s. The players, too, seemed older.

Their new place is amazingly large. That lovely old broken down church took up lots of space. There is room for another two bands.

As we left Desperados, the church bells at the Anglican cathedral began tolling 11 pm. Under the grey overcast sky it brought back childhood memories of lonely nights on the gallery at the house in Corbeau Town.

The Starlift Panyard for Music was almost empty. Just some old people sitting down in front of the band and half the beaters gone, so we had a quiet beer and went home after an argument over the position of the Fatima fete relative to the panyard.

Three days later, it was off to the finals of the King and Queen’s competition, something I had last seen 15 years ago. We stopped going because of the poor quality of the costumes, the uncomfortable accommodation, the late starts which, added to the length of time each costume occupied the stage, often pushed the show into morning.

This one started on time and we were out in four hours, still too much, there were people yawning around us near the end. Accommodation was not top class but acceptable, pillars grudgingly allowing sight of the stage. The best thing was the speed with which the costumes appeared and disappeared, three to four minutes a costume. There was also none of that “bring them back on stage” business which did so much to ruin the calypso tents. Poor is poor. Show yourself once and gone!

Many of the costumes were boring, same, same, skirts with wings or huge floats pulled by a human. Shouldn’t there be two general categories for costumes, floats and real costumes carried by the masquerader? The floats, and the two winners were huge floats, dwarf everything else. It is difficult for someone carrying a costume to compete.

One of the most interesting of those, “Argus Le Grand, All Eyes on Me”, a gorgeously done bejewelled bird, crashed to the stage while attempting to extend his wings. However, a costume called “Nibinabe,” a huge giant-like creature, moved by manpower alone, strode placidly across the stage and came third. Moving placidly in time to music suited that particular character.

Compare that with the masqueraders coming on stage with an enormous structure, belching smoke or sparks, with someone pushing or pulling it and trying to make it move, out of step with the beat. The concept of “dancing the dance of the particular King or Queen character” seems alien.

Only the Junior King of Carnival, young Samuel Jackson, portraying “Samuel Star D Mystical Blazing Fireman” understood what he was doing. His fireman dance brought the large audience to their feet with a roar of approval only to subside into dullness as the floats got shoved around the stage.

“Dance the mas, man!” Not pull ah mas!

What is it though with these complicated names? Apart from the above, there was one titled “La Reflexion: Amour De Soi The Reflection: Self Love”. Well which is it? The French or the English? There was “Category 5-Hurricane Trump”. He deserve to lose for that name alone.

Similarly, what is the purpose of the classical overtures that accompany the arrival of many of the costumes on stage? They build up anticipation that something spectacular is about to happen. Nothing happens except the music stops and the character begins his or her jerky procession across the stage.

Technological assists, loud music, the raising of wings or the sputtering sparks is no replacement for the movements of a human dancing to music. Let the music and the mas play on today in the street.