Airport Jamming Still

Some years ago, while exiting Guyana after attending a workshop on the Caricom Single Market addressed by the then President of Guyana and senior officials of the Caricom Secretariat (where I was once employed), I was asked by a young airport security officer about my “race.”

As a person of mixed heritage, I have grown used to the several oblique (and sometimes outright offensive) methods to extract this apparently-critical information from me, but rarely encounter the direct approach. “That is none of your business” led to temporary denial of entry to the departure lounge of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), for my insolence.

This memory came to mind on Carnival Tuesday when I saw that the son of the iconic American boxer, Muhammad Ali, had been detained by immigration authorities at Ft Lauderdale after being asked about his religious faith.

It seemed clear to many commentators that the line of questioning to which Ali Jr had been subjected was the result of an implied policy, given the current political environment in the United States.

Civil liberties people can, however, lecture you on the degree to which this contravenes more than one feature of international human rights conventions and the national constitutions of most countries, including ours in T&T.

The similarity between my Guyana experience and that of Mr Ali’s is that both occurred at that constitutional hotbed we call an “international airport” and both involved observance of human rights.

Every single day of our lives, somewhere, universally-endorsed rights and values are ritualistically violated at these facilities.

In some instances, the triggers for violations are ethnicity, sexual orientation and, these days in particular, religion. In many other cases, the trigger is your passport. Take my word for it, I have travelled to more than 60 countries.

At a few airports, the world map has had to be consulted before I was allowed to proceed.

Meanwhile, nobody is going to convincingly argue with me about what I consider to be endemic discrimination against people from a narrow selection of Caricom countries at the immigration counter in T&T.

Perhaps part of the backlash was the “race” question at CJIA and the two rotis in the bin at Customs in Jamaica last year. I don’t know.

But, there is no doubt, in all this, that political rhetoric, even when unaccompanied by regulatory edict, generates behaviour in the sectors most responsible for the flavour of the welcome extended visitors to any country. So, the authorities at Ft Lauderdale might have in fact been acting entirely in accordance with their regulatory prerogative in applying action cued by the prevailing dominant political discourse.

Likewise, right here, the assertion that “de Guyanese, de Jamaicans, de Venezuelans, de Syrians, de Chinee and de small-islanders and dem” have been a burden on the country has appeared to have provided signals to the exercise of what are clear official and unofficial options.

If they wanted to, the immigration officers can also apply an explicit provision against homosexuals—the subject of a court challenge at the moment.

So, it is entirely conceivable that at Carnival time, even after we have extended an open invitation to people everywhere to be a part of this annual experience, there would be illogical obstructions at the airport.

It is easy to point fingers at the immigration authorities. Too easy. The real problem actually resides elsewhere.

And, today, I call out the politicians and successive administrations (this is no mere PNM/UNC thing) for their failure to prescribe policies and operational guidelines that have as their underlying philosophy a notion of our place in the world as a sovereign state engaged in a process of open regionalism and, as a small space, interested in benefiting from what the rest of the planet has to offer.

I also call out the validating elites in the business sector, organised labour and state and private institutions that have done nothing to guide the required transformation.

At the height of the last tiff between Jamaica and T&T, the private sector in Jamaica offered to fund airport facilities for the proper care of Caricom nationals who were being turned away for whatever reason. To what extent have business enterprises here been advocates for true recognition of the country’s status within Caricom?

While checking on the recent difficulties of a South American (not Venezuelan) friend currently enrolled in a post-graduate programme at UWI, I found a high level of joint responsibility for the confusion she has confronted at the airport on two separate occasions, including last Monday when she was delayed at the immigration counter (to put it mildly) following a trip to a Caricom country.

The university, the immigration authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its overseas missions, and the current administration need to answer to this.

This was not simply a matter of an airline passenger and an immigration officer.

Now that the Carnival dust has begun to clear, let’s move immediately to remove this slur on our country.

There are people who entered this country over the past week or so who have vowed never to return. A very senior, decorated regional dignitary has certainly said so following a recent incident at Piarco.

Political cues, official neglect of immigration policy, xenophobic politicians and their sycophants and a general misunderstanding of what is required to move this country forward as a sovereign state have combined to generate the confusion we now witness at the airport.

True, Mrs Gandhi-Andrews needs to have a word with her immigration charges, but, as was the case with Mr Ali, the overriding problem is much larger than a single organ of the state.