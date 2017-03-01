HOW TO WIN A SECOND TERM

A woman, Michaeline Wall, a disabled person was convicted a few weeks ago (Guardian, February 11) for marijuana offences. It passed relatively unnoticed in the gush of Carnival, Trump and Fatca mush. This is Ms Wall’s second offence; last year she was found guilty and fined by a magistrate for using marijuana for the pain from which she suffers constantly.

This conviction was more serious as Ms Wall admitted to selling marijuana because it was the only way she could make a living.

For her poverty, disability, and possibly her gender, Ms Wall has the unenviable position of being the most visible and most helpless woman to be so negatively affected by the most powerful men in the country: the Prime Minister, the Attorney General, and the Commissioner of Police.

First the Commissioner, he whose modus operandi now seems to be brandishing statistics at the population showing them the crime they’re being terrorised by is not there, or less than they think.

The Commissioner should put away his statistics and look at his officers, the brave policemen who arrested Ms Wall, twice, and asked what else they’re up to.

There’s no point being outraged at those who would arrest a disabled woman, twice, while bandits, murders, rapists, child molesters and psychotic drivers roam free.

Laventille residents recently provided the Commissioner with the names of officers who allegedly come in the community and, among other things, frame young men who won’t sell drugs for them.

Clearly, there’s a cancer in the body of the police service. And the Commissioner either doesn’t know or doesn’t care.

Which leads us to the PM and AG. The PM, as chairman of the National Security Council, and head of the government, is ultimately responsible for the protective services, and their failures.

The AG is responsible for the legislative agenda of the government–in this case, the archaic laws concerning marijuana.

This is actually an excellent opportunity for their collective redemption.

For here, it appears, is one small thing that could change the lives of poor people, help women, and redirect the brutes in the police force (at the least) away from innocents.

That thing is changing the law on marijuana. There’s also another benefit to reforming the law: the effect on national mental health, but more on this later.

The law, as it is now, allows lazy police officers to “game” the promotions system by recording drug arrests for small amounts of marijuana.

It’s also corrupt, since the black poor are invariably victims of this.

This leads to the slow death of entire communities as young, innocent men are thrown into the prison system and transformed into monsters. It also clogs the judicial system to the point of paralysis.

But don’t take my word for it. Writing in the NY Times on February 7, the former president of Colombia, César Gaviria wrote of his country’s experience with the war on drugs: “The war on drugs is essentially a war on people. Throwing more soldiers and police at the drug users is not just a waste of money but also can actually make the problem worse.

“Locking up nonviolent offenders and drug users almost always backfires, instead strengthening organised crime.”

Furthermore, he wrote: “Many of our brightest politicians, judges, police officers and journalists were assassinated. At the same time, the vast funds earned by drug cartels were spent to corrupt our executive, judicial and legislative branches of government.”

Mr Gaviria is a member of the Global Commission on Drugs.

Of that organisation he wrote: “We believe that the smartest pathway to tackling drugs is decriminalising consumption and ensuring that governments regulate certain drugs, including for medical and recreational purposes.”

And here’s the crux for Trinidad.

The medicinal use of marijuana could transform the mental and social landscape of Trinidad and Tobago now.

The recent incident of the woman on Wrightson Rd who had a minor breakdown after a traffic altercation is an indication of the massive amount of stress and mental illness silently ravaging the country now. Many more incidents occur daily without the coverage.

Relatedly, an article in the Express on February 15, reported the head of the Pharmacy Board, Andrew Rahaman, saying the mark-up on medical drugs is too high (sometimes 100 per cent), and ought to be regulated.

Which again brings us back to Ms Wall, who resorted to marijuana because she could not access legal (and considerably less effective) drugs and healthcare.

Ms Wall is an emblem of many of the people walking around the country now: severely afflicted by some form of malady which could be helped by an inexpensive, home-grown remedy.

This isn’t to say marijuana is a panacea, but decriminalising it could change the nation for the better in an incalculable way.

It could literally free a whole class of people from the bondage of corrupt police.

It could improve the mental health of the nation. It could force the police to work at chasing actual criminals.

Very little groundwork needs to be done on this. The research is already there. Johann Hari’s book, Chasing the Scream, provides history, cites numerous legal and medical studies, and stories of the consequences of the war on drugs gone mad.

So, in this period of reflection after the excesses of Carnival, perhaps the Attorney General and the Prime Minister can think about this.

It’s an easy win: decriminalise a drug that was legal in Trinidad before independence, provide relief to people suffering from a wide range of disease, from stress to cancer, and free a large number of black poor people from police persecution.

Or is this too easy for politicians? Here’s a sweetener: do this, and you’re guaranteed a second term.