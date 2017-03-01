Shiva Raatri Before Carnival

According to the T&T Guardian of February 23, the National Carnival Schools Intellectual Chutney Soca Monarch Competition took place in front of a “mainly empty Grand Stand.” Intellectual Chutney Soca sounds like a fly-by-night oxymoron. Not only is that quite a mouthful for the name of a competition, but it reflects a certain kind of arrogance, an empty hype, and sadly, a complete lack of intellectualism, much like some ministers in this Government.

The Minister of Education is disappointed about “the lack of participation from Hindu schools.”

He is not going to talk to any “noted Hindu officials” but rather will be sending school supervisors to find out what was the reason for this lack of participation (…biting our nails, as we shiver in our rubber slippers).

Although the Minister (not the only one) talks down at us, rather than with us, the Hindu community has some questions of its own:

• Mr Minister, did you check the participation of Islamic schools? Did you check the attendance of Catholic schools? What were those numbers like? Are supervisors going into those schools too? You make the point that this competition is a part of the exposure to our diverse cultural heritage. Well, Phagwa is also a part of our diverse cultural heritage. Will you send supervisors in the Islamic and Anglican schools to find out why they did not participate in the schools’ Chowtal competition?

Anyone who cannot appreciate that chutney songs/competition is not a religious affair can be deemed to be an intellectual failure.

For instance, Royal Castle might be our culture, but it is not our religion. It is an outrage that the Minister is bullying the Hindu schools to account for their absence. And we wonder why bullying is the new trend in schools?

• Is the Minister aware that the festival of Shiv Raatri, which is one of the holiest of Hindu festivals, occurs around this time of year? Suffice it to say that Hindus go into a mode of fasting, contemplation, abstinence and prayer. How can it shock the Minister that low attendance by Hindu schools might be because we prioritise our religion over other social activities? Then again, maybe this Minister (and he is not alone) is not aware of the things that are truly important to the Hindu community.

• Is the Minister (or others like him) let down about the fact that the first-place winner, Christina Chattergoon, sang about child marriage, and there were no Hindu faces in the Grand Stand to rub it in? Was this a personal disappointment to others in the Cabinet, who do not understand that the child of seven and the “child” of seventeen cannot be conflated to be one and the same “child?” The lack of intellectual ability becomes apparent when persons fail to make a distinction between culture and religion, and again between religious and social rights.

• The Minister of Education is well-advised to treat with the under performance of the government schools, bullying, violence, vandalism and teacher misbehaviour instead of whining about which Hindu schools did not attend a Carnival function. What, Mr Minister is your action plan for these issues? There has been a constant threat to tinker with and tweak the denominational school system, which is performing superbly at the moment.

The Hindu community has already been denigrated for their excellence in scholarships. Mr Minister, can we be reassured that new, arbitrary and questionable criteria will not be used to spread scholarships far and wide, so as to level the playing field? Can we be reassured that there will be a high benchmark of meritocracy rather than nepotism?

Mr Minister, what is being done to address the chronic and punitive imbalance in placement at the Hugh Wooding Law School for non-UWI law-degree holders?

Mr Minister have you looked at the integrity of the marking system of the SBA by CXC? I’m guessing not.

There are far more pressing issues that plague the education system, but the Minister wants to focus on which Hindu students did not attend the Grand Stand. Understandably, the Hindu community feels like a punching bag at the hands of this Government.

The Minister’s attempt to coerce or intimidate Hindu schools to join in Carnival celebrations is beyond the scope of his duties.

In fact, this posturing is downright illegal, irrational, disproportionate and unfair, and as such this warrants legal recourse. Thankfully, the Hindu community has distinguished itself for its legal prowess (the SDMS broadcast license case as well as the Trinity Cross case, argued at the Privy Council come to mind). We stand prepared to protect our own. We will never stop wondering why the Hindu community has become something of a neurotic obsession to some.

And, yes, the Minister does not want to talk to us. Rest assured however, that we can speak through the courts. We are putting the Minister on notice that we take umbrage at his nonsensical insinuations.

These comments are tantamount to harassment and intimidation. I have been warned that I should refrain from my old comments: “Mind your own damn business!”