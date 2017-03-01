TRINI CRIME-FIGHTING METHODS

Put God on TTPS Payroll. Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Wayne Dick last year revealed that God had helped him to be astute, as well as arrest and charge a suspect in the Shannon Banfield murder.

Therefore, if God is put on the Police Service payroll, He will surely work even harder and, being omnipotent and omniscient, may even prevent people being murdered in the first place.

In these parlous times, people shouldn’t expect God to work for free or prayers. After all, He has other things to do, such as preventing same-sex marriage, abortions, and shrimp.

Make Business Illegal: All crime is caused by capitalism, as all trade union leaders and UWI academics who are not economists know.

Therefore, the government must make it illegal to make a profit, especially obscene profits, which are defined as profits larger than the salaries of trade union leaders and UWI academics.

Once profits are eradicated, therefore, all crime will cease, including domestic violence since women will not nag men for money to buy shoes.

Make Criticism of Feminists Illegal: When men and women who like men are allowed to badtalk gender feminists, this facilitates social injustice and high-priced coffee, which encourages criminal acts.

Badtalking equity feminists has no effects, since that species of feminist rejects the concepts of patriarchy and brewing.

Gender feminists, however, are real women and sort of men who understand everything about everything and, ipso facto, are able to speak for all human beings, including men and the women who like them.

Hence anyone who criticises a gender feminist’s opinions, ideas and arguments is helping criminals and should be prevented from so doing.

Make Whips Tax-Free. Everyone except parents who don’t read the Bible knows that sparing the rod spoils the child. Government should therefore remove taxes on rods, leather belts and bilnas, while providing subsidies to guava trees. Children who are beaten but still grow up to become criminals probably weren’t beaten hard enough.

Eradicate poverty. Were it not for greedy business people, the government could eradicate poverty tomorrow. All they have to do is print more money so that everyone will be well-off.

This policy was working well in Venezuela until the CIA fomented unrest by sabotaging toilet paper factories.

However, if the United States refuses to sell T&T toilet paper, politicians who want to allow 12- and 14-year-old girls to be sold in marriage can talk enough crap so ordinary citizens don’t have to.

Ensure Religion Is Respected. This will go a long way towards reducing crime, since people who respect religion are less likely to be criminals.

While it is true that all reliable surveys show that societies with high rates of religious belief are more violent and corrupt, all those acts are committed by non-believers and people who belong to the wrong religion.

Thus, the high rates of violence and corruption in religious societies proves how evil flourishes among atheists and people who worship false gods, which is why respect for religion is crucial for fighting crime.

Stop Earthquakes. Everyone except atheist geologists knows that homosexuality causes earthquakes.

Last December, Trinidad and Tobago experienced a 6.1 magnitude earthquake and in that same month some homos had to be thrown out of a Government consultation on how to stop homosexuals spreading AIDS by their abominable lifestyle.

Look how many women are being murdered in T&T and, as everyone knows, homosexuals hate women.

That is why they are homosexual. Therefore eradicating homosexuality will help stop women and heterosexual men from being abused and murdered, as well as raise oil prices.

Change Men. Men commit 99 per cent of all murders and, although men are also 90 per cent of all murder victims, they usually do something stupid that gets them killed.

So if we teach boys to be more like women, when they get into a confrontation they will not kill, just criticise the other person’s hairdo.

The government therefore needs to make boys watch Sophia the First, play with dolls, and cry when sad. This will ensure that they do not grow up to be murderers, rapists, or footballers.

Email: kevin.baldeosingh@zoho.com • Kevin Baldeosingh is a professional writer, author of three novels, and co-author of a Caribbean history textbook.