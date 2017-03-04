CARNIVAL REFLECTIONS

The music has faded away, the torrent of colour has leeched from the capital city, the euphoria of revelry is now a tabanca that can only be cured with the next band launch; oh how we miss carnival already! The only reminders we have are Instagram pics and the bracing odour of the territorial markings of masqueraders.

Dark clouds that hovered over the Northern range made good on their menacing and dropped their payload on mas players. If it was Mother Nature’s intention to dampen the spirits of revellers, she obviously underestimated the average Trini’s commitment to party. Not even the plagues of Egypt could have stopped women from wining on each other.

Ladies playing wet chicken mas, told television reporters that, notwithstanding the downpour they had a wonderful time. And what else could they say? After having spent thousands of dollars on a costume and getting their hair did, after having sat in a chair for upwards of an hour getting their make-up applied by a mandrill, and having shod their feet in ill-suited heels, risking a lifetime of painful bunions, how could they allow the forces of nature unravel all that sacrifice?

Carnival was a either a resounding success or a dismal failure depending on who reporters talked to. Some people complained bitterly that there was nothing to see, while revellers said it was a rip-roaring affair. I just wish that people would stop saying carnival is dying. It isn’t dying, it is just evolving.

The television coverage conveyed a bleak showing on Monday. Up to midday spectator stands were empty and there wasn’t much reason for them to be occupied anyway. There were some traditional mas portrayals like the Dame Lorraine. There was also a troupe of gorilla mas players who went all out with their simian antics for a largely indifferent crowd of Rubbermaid chairs. For the most part though, what was, in the past, an awe inspiring parade of bands looked like occasional spurts of stragglers during the course of the day.

Indifference at the Savannah is nothing new. If reports are to be believed, attendance has been in decline for years. It’s a popular argument that people are staying away because of a lack of creativity in the costumes. I’m not convinced that this is true. Looking at some of the designs worn by today’s female revellers, they are incredibly intricate and enlivened with kaleidoscopic colour. It’s not better than the mas of yesteryear and it’s not worse, it’s just different. A famous man once said, “A thing isn’t beautiful because it’s unique.” No wait, that was The Vision from Avengers: Age of Ultron. Just because our Carnival is no longer a one-of-kind artistic expression doesn’t make it any less legitimate or appealing. So I don’t believe spectators are put off by the bikini, beads and bamsee brigade. And as a human man, I quite enjoy seeing beautiful women adorned with pretty costumes.

Among the more likely deterrents to attendance are difficulties of access to and egress from the capital city, horrific traffic congestion, a scarcity of safe parking facilities, crime and an overall feeling of insecurity.

So the metamorphosis of carnival is an ongoing process. Those who complain that it has become too “commercialized”, should know that commercialization is what will ensure there will be something resembling carnival in the foreseeable future. To a large extent, market forces determine what carnival looks like. If the government pulled its subventions for pan, traditional mas, regional carnival and calypso what we would be left with are the few sustainable elements of the festival: all-inclusive fetes and a costumed street parade that has absolutely no interest in catering to spectators. That is what Trinis are prepared to pay for so this is what will survive of “the mas”.

The Calypso Monarch competition is like the appendix of the human body. It is an evolutionary dead end that seems to exist only to cause us pain. Dimanche Gras calypso dirges are compounded by amateurish props, sketches and a horn section that sounds like deflating elephants. I enjoy calypso. What I cannot abide are those odious odes to nationhood and party sycophancy masquerading as social commentary. If carnival is evolving, Dimanche Gras is Neanderthal man. It’s too long, boring, and unimaginative. Bam bam…Bada Dam…”well de guvament tryin’ dee-stroy meh sweet lil corntry”.

The soca monarch competition isn’t any better. Production values have scarcely improved and many of the performances are, for the most part, quite forgettable. Artistes furiously pace the stage, breathlessly forcing their out lyrics like they’ve misplaced their inhalers.

Carnival is not dead, it has evolved. Calypso has been replaced with techno soca has filled. Not all masqueraders want to be part of a Minshall-esque artistic opus. Most just want to wine on a non-threatening pole and call it a day. Nothing stays the same, nor should it. Carnival isn’t the sum total of who we are, but only a fraction of our national identity. Yet, there are still flashes of brilliance and beauty in carnival today for generations now making it their own.