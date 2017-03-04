WHERE CARNIVAL IS HEADED IN 2018

It could only have come from Opposition MP Fuad Khan.

The question Khan wanted Finance Minister Colm Imbert to answer in Parliament yesterday was whether T&T’s foreign exchange issues could be alleviated by making the US dollar this country’s official currency. Apparently he hadn’t been impressed with Imbert’s previous answers on steps Government might be taking to assume a leadership role in forex disbursement. Imbert said the matter was Central Bank’s responsibility subject to conversations with him. But he assured that Government “was examining its role in the matter currently.”

Khan clearly wanted want something more concrete (or exciting), hence query about adoption of the US dollar

“Even with all my power, I can’t see how that question is related,” Imbert replied with a grin.

The question of US dollars and revenue on the whole will likely remain topical for some time where Carnival 2017’s profit and loss margins are concerned. Many sectors owe MX Prime and the Ultimate Rejects more than a debt of gratitude for ensuring Carnival 2017 bore a semblence of the Annual Fete. A year after T&T’s economic downturn kicked in (harder for many), the group acurately gauged public sentiment and timing for Full Extreme , whose combined rhythm, relevance and offer of respite guaranteed success. That and little other competition.

The excitement generated, however, may not have lent the expected lift-off breeze to T&T’s economic doldrums even though Government has clearly chosen to view the Carnival mug half full, rather than half empty—as some public viewing locations were.

Judging from participants, the Carnival spirit was clearly willing, but assorted Carnival bodies apparently weren’t able, lacking the requisite energies and synergies.

If, as National Carnival Development Foundation chairman Mahindra Satram Maharaj said, masquerader numbers have been dropping in recent years, the perfect storm trio of challenges which hit Carnival 2017—crime, T&T’s economic downturn and uncertainties over US immigration issues—brought the situation front and centre, sans filter.

Thanks to the late arrivals, die-hards and other participants who kept Carnival alive—and the fact the festival rolls around annually—T&T has another upcoming chance to save global and local face as the home of Carnival and pan.

The window is small. Carnival 2018 is very early next February. But the interest and intent on the part of band leaders and other artistes for instance, is there.

Caught in the spirit of Carnival Tuesday, even with rain and lack of big crowds, one US-based Synergy TV viewer, Steve Paul, posted at 6.09 pm: “If I get deported, I playing for sure next year!”

US issues apart, upcoming analysis of the event must factor in how much Government’s measures and the economic downturn have contributed to the mas slump and how linkages between Government agencies and other sectors could be reforged, redirected or reinforced to prevent further deterioration of the festival.

In January, Culture Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said declining visitor arrivals and dwindling audience figures had caused Government to intervene in this year’s Carnival. Whether the intervention was enough to counter all negative effects on the season—including from Government’s own austerity measures—would have largely been seen on Monday and Tuesday.

In the same way sailors know powder can’t be avoided in the band, the assorted hard issues to consider cannot be ducked: packaging and pitching the product, streamlining organisation into edgier events, preserving the culture and keeping it (all) affordable and attractive to locals as well as foreigners.

Also significant in making it attractive is how Government’s anti-crime strategies play out this year.

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon was forthright in admitting to an errant press release on “crime-free Carnival” and that the festival definitely wasn’t wasn’t, with 78 serious crimes, including seven murders, not the least of which was the murder of Siparia mother and daughter Ambrosina and Kathy Ann Bernard. The incident, occurring almost two weeks before next Wednesday’s International Women’s Day, puts a particularly sour shading on the prime Minister’s recent revelation that attacks on women are increasing.

To ease Government’s weight on the issue—including the “stick” the PM received after his advice to females—the ruling PNM todays holds a prayer session, When Women Worship.

US immigration issues had a spin-off effect on Carnival 2017, on Tuesday US President Donald Trump’s first address to the US Congress signalled other developments—trade , security, immigration— which could impact T&T.

Whether Trump’s attempt at reset via a unity message flies, remains to unfold, especially globally after the European Parliament yesterday halted visa-free travel to EU states for Americans.

But at home, with last week’s festivities over—and hopefully not out—it’s back to business, including ensuring that T&T ‘s national fete will be “jamming” still next year.