EVIDENCE FOR HIGH HEELS

Philosophers say that our impression of our surroundings at any moment in time is heavily influenced by our inner feelings.

If so, I must have been feeling very contented last week because it seemed to me that the country had a good Carnival one.

There were at least five soca tunes I enjoyed this year. That’s an increase of 500 per cent from years past.

The best calypso of the year, I Carmona, was not heard enough but the goodly gentleman again courted controversy of his own accord.

Pan came good with lots of young players but crowds at the pan events seemed familiar. I am afraid it’s the same old people year after year.

The most common comment one heard on the Drag was: “Aye aye, you still alive!”

Apart from the Dimache Gras debacle, the NCC did a good job. Their events were well organised. The atmosphere was friendly, clean and refreshing. I thought there was a lot of assistance available to the public, especially from the lady ushers who were wonderful.

The policeman who frisked me at a gate actually made a joke while doing so.

Most of these events were attended by a middle aged crowd so there was much less of the usual pushing and shoving nonsense.

It was pleasant to know that you could go to a public event in T&T, apart from Test cricket, and feel at ease.

Work ethos stems from the top. Mr De Silva and his team must be congratulated.

Crime took its customary vacation during Carnival week. Police were everywhere doing their usual efficient Carnival job.

The police reported an 11 per cent reduction in serious crimes this year compared to last year, with not a single reported incident of a sexual offence against a woman.

Isn’t it time we see some articles in the press about how Carnival duty affects police officers? I mean to say, everybody else in the country is getting on, drinking, wining, shouting and laughing and they have to remain calm, cool and collected whilst putting in what must be a tiresome shift.

How many hours do they work by the way? Do they get overtime? Why don’t we know these things?

Along the same lines, what about some articles on the nurses and doctors and firemen and women on call at the public institutions?

Babies don’t stop birthing and nursing. Emergencies continue. People will take advantage of the dry season and absent neighbours, to set fires to the empty piece of land up the hill where they intend to plant a garden or build a shack. How does being on call affect family life during the two days of Carnival?

What do the children of police officers, firemen, doctors and nurses think of their parents having to be on call during these holidays?

This is turning into a plea for more and different kind of reporting from the press. Something other than repeated columns about what is wrong with Carnival and how much it costs? All written with no evidence except a study done in 1998 (1998!) and personal opinions some of which are acceptable—but year after year? By the same commentators? Or the many hilarious Carnival court cases that are repeated ad nauseaum? Or boring pictures of the beauty of female masqueraders in skimpy costumes and how the women compare with Brazilians or Las Vegas showgirls?

Perhaps the most fascinating thing about these vedettes is the new custom of wearing high heels. Do they really keep them on once the prance over the Savannah stage is over? Talk about narcissistic personality! One sight of them is enough to give Mr Trump a run for his money.

Can we not start seeing pictures of ordinary Trinidadians at work? What about those people selling corn soup, nuts, pelau, souse, fried chicken a la Trinidade, beer? Who are they? Where do they come from? What do they do after Carnival? Did they make money? Are masqueraders going back to buying food and drinks from them? Is the all-inclusive on the back foot? I hope so.

Leaving the band to buy something from the sidewalk vendor was an integral part of the Carnival experience. It gave you a momentary rest from the jamming and noise, a chance to refresh and look on at the mas as well as enjoy the old talk from the vendor and his or her friends.

Talking about beer, why was one booth selling Carib at $15 a bottle whilst a hundred yards away the price was $10? And did the smartman who advertised his beer at $9 a bottle and when you went up to buy only to find that it was really $9.99 and there was no one cent change available, make a profit?

That too is part of the Carnival experience.

There was common agreement that band sizes were generally down.

Economics and immigration issues were the usual explanations.

What about the scarcity of spectators at the Savannah and on Ariapita Avenue on Tuesday? What’s the reason for this? I think spectatorship has been decreasing over the last ten years.

Some years ago I drove to Maracas on a Monday and was amazed at the size of the crowd. So how many people really participate in Carnival Monday and Tuesday?

Are entrance and departure figures kept at City Gate for these days?

Finally wouldn’t it be fascinating to see a breakdown of bands by skin colour, something like what CLR James did for cricket in Trinidad, in his classic, Beyond a Boundary? Carnival, the great equaliser? Huh!