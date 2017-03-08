CARNIVAL, BIG TOBACCO AND CRITICISM

Just when you think Carnival is over and you’re swimming away, a fin pops up in the water. This fin is a letter to the editor by Mr Aiyegoro Ome, former president of NJAC and the NACC, headlined “Critics Essential to Developing Our Creative Arts” (March 1). Mr Ome wants (inter alia) “a consistent body of work from critics who can rouse people to visit calypso tents where the attendance has been declining for years.” He includes pan and chutney and so forth.

Such critics did exist, he continued, like Derek Walcott and a few others he names (two of whom are dead) in present and past times who met the standard. To top it off, he links the necessity to write about “our” culture to the imperative of developing the “creative arts industry” in the interests of economic diversification.

Well. If I were a more delicate sort, my feelings might be hurt. I’ve published seven articles on calypso tents, a review of a Carnival play, and Carnival economics recently. Also in the Guardian, Franka Philip and Nigel Campbell did a review and lead-in to Etienne Charles’ show. Shivanee Ramlochan reviewed 3Canal’s yearly hiss-fest. The ever-reliable Peter Ray Blood is all over Carnival year round. CNC3’s Carnival lead-in show, Vintage Unplugged, featured senior calypsonians one-on-one.

As I can’t speak for of my colleagues, and as I’ve published the most articles that directly address the issues he raises, I’ll assume it’s all about me and Mr Ome is speaking bigly (as President Trump might put it) to me when he says there’s been “no evaluation” of the calypso tents.

It could be that having seen my attempts, Mr Ome does not believe them to be of sufficient quality to merit notice. It’s a popular opinion, I’m told. But by refusing to even acknowledge them, not even to decry them, Mr Ome behaves in a predictable manner. It seems he simply pretends things he does not like are not there–a popular strategy in Carnival economics, politics, and in the former Soviet Union.

Apparently there are many things Mr Ome and those for whom he speaks do not like and therefore do not see. Applying a popular critical technique to his own letter (close reading), you might discern that Mr Ome’s agenda is not as high-minded as it seems. He wants critics who can “rouse people to visit calypso tents”. But this is a paradox. (Or is it an oxymoron?)

It’s not the critics’ job to get people to go to events. It’s their job to describe, analyse and evaluate. The public then decides. And evidently the public is deciding to stay home. So what Mr Ome wants is not critics, but publicists and cheerleaders. He also conveniently forgets that calypso tents’ attendance began to decline sharply during the UNC era (c1997) when calypsonians began washing their mouths on Indians in a way that would be classified “hate speech” in other countries. The tents never recovered (or changed), and have been on government welfare ever since.

Mr Ome also links creative arts to economic diversification. This is the old, “Carnival makes money and is a tourist thing” argument. I’ve wasted enough ink on that, suffice to say, it might make money, but it costs more than it makes. And no one has provided any verifiable proof of this money-making.

On the CNC3 News on March 2, Dr Vaalmiki Arjoon of UWI said the ACS had determined Carnival generates about “US$100 million”. Actually they didn’t; an ACS blog post said, “Government reports indicate that revenue from Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival exceeds on average US$100 million.” So they’re just recycling locally generated rubbish.

In sum, then, to respond to Mr Ome’s desire for critics and criticism applied to Carnival, here are a few facts can which directly contribute to a critical response to Carnival in the last decade:

• The Ministry of National Security had a press release prepared in advance of the Carnival that it was crime free, which it had to retract;

• School attendance for Ash Wednesday, and the two days after, was around 25 per cent and 20 per cent for primary and secondary schools;

• The Employers’ Consultative Association (ECA) in the Business Guardian on March 2, reported a decline in productivity and rise in absenteeism for Carnival;

• Carnival data mainly come from CSO survey data (ie, they ask people, not crunch numbers from hotels, banks, and immigration statistics). The data report that for 2016 visitors spent (TT$) 340 million versus $270 million in direct subsidy was handed over to the NCC;

• No data are provided on how many nationals leave the country over the season, and how many actually participate in Carnival;

• Calypsonian Valentino at Kaiso House sang that the way to get to Dimanche Gras was to be anti-UNC, and (he sang) one composer wrote most of the songs. A number of the Dimanche Gras calypsoes explicitly addressed the black urban proletariat, and their racial worries, not the population as a whole.

Looking at these facts versus the conception of Carnival, I would invite with Mr Ome to consider two conclusions: first, Carnival is neither creative, nor national, nor economically viable and its claims to these cannot withstand scrutiny. It’s just a bad national habit. Second, the techniques used to distort the facts of Carnival are similar to those used by the tobacco companies for decades with success. (To be continued.)