They can’t steal my car now

What’s quite troublesome in T&T is the detection rate for this crime, that is, the proportion of person(s) found and charged for these crimes. It’s pretty low. In 2013, the detection rate was 4.5 per cent. However, it almost doubled to 8.8 per cent in 2014 and was 8.2 per cent for both 2015 and 2016. All in all, it was under 10 per cent. This can’t be pleasing at all.

We need to tackle this on two fronts—one, law enforcement needs to do more and two, individuals need to take a greater responsibility in the protection of their vehicles. In this article, we will focus on the latter.

There are many ways in which individuals can prevent their vehicles from being stolen. Some are simple and free while others carry a cost that may be worth it.

One way is to always secure your vehicle and keep all doors and windows locked at all times. This includes even while the vehicle is in your garage, driveway, car park etc. Also, keep all doors locked while you are driving too!

Second, as far as possible, see if your car can be garaged rather than be left in an open street. More car thieves look for such open areas.

Third, don’t leave valuables in your vehicle or, if you have to do so, leave it out of sight. These are definite attractions to thieves who will go after both the vehicle and valuables. You should make it seem that there’s nothing worth stealing in this vehicle. In T&T, there’s a tendency for people to have loud music systems installed in their vehicles which attract car thieves. Here, sight is not the issue; it’s the sound of music.

Fourth, you may not even recognise this but where you place your car keys when you are at home is a contributing factor if your car is stolen if someone breaks in. If car keys are placed in easily identifiable places like next to a door or open window, on a table, etc, you are facilitating this crime. Secure your keys better at home.

Fifth, make smart decisions where parking. For example, where possible, look for places that are well lit. Also, you should park close to the entrances of buildings as well as close to security cameras in parking lots. For those who use parking garages, see if you can park close to security cameras as well as the attendant.

Sixth, don’t leave your engine running as it’s an open invitation to thieves. In the USA for example, almost half of motor vehicle thefts are done when the engine in left running.

Seventh, if you have to park your vehicle on an incline, you can leave it in a gear or parked and turn your wheel towards the curb or use some other kind of obstruction to make it more difficult for thieves to tow your vehicle.

Eight, make use of anti-theft devices. You may know that insurance companies offer discounts if your vehicle has these. It’s a double win for you—cheaper insurance premium as well as less likelihood that your car will be stolen! Car thieves are looking for a car that is easy to steal, so make it hard for them. The club (a metal bar) is a good visual deterrent that can be considered.

Ninth, hidden kill switches can be used as theft prevention. As thieves need to get the vehicle started, without the keys and knowledge of the kill switch, they can be stopped in their tracks.

Tenth, there are several technology-based auto recovery tools that are available for you to access. Some of these include GPS technology whereby the location of your vehicle is identified. This should be used for the safe recovery of the vehicle by experts. Other technologies provide the ability to block your car’s ignition as well as sending a signal to your vehicle to make it slow down safely.

Eleventh, keep your car in good shape. Why? A well-maintained car will deter potential carjackers. The theory is that if the carjackers see that you care about your car, more than likely it will have alarms and other anti-theft features.

Twelfth, have an alarm sticker or LED on your vehicle. Having these visual signs make it a tougher job for thieves in that they will think twice before stealing a vehicle with these on it and look for another vehicle without such in a car park for example.

Thirteenth, by having a home CCTV system in place, larceny of motor vehicles can be prevented as it can be a visual deterrent for potential thieves. They may then look elsewhere.

The CISPS is a registered institution with the Accreditation Council of Trinidad and Tobago (ACTT). Tel: 223-6999, 299-8635, info@caribbeansecurityinstitute.com or www.caribbeansecurityinstitute.com

