LOBBYING FOR RETURNS ON STATE SPENDING

Just how relieved Government was regarding Tuesday’s success of the FATCA legislation in the Senate could have been measured by a single standout action which occurred that night.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert thanking the Opposition effusively. An otherwise (very) infrequent gesture.

There was Imbert, beaming with such delight that he overflowed with praise for at least one political opponent:

“Despite all the harsh words (Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen) routinely throws at the Attorney General, Senator Ramdeen did yeoman service, in the committee stage of (proceedings).”

“....Ye-o-man service!”, Imbert enunciated as the first of several sets of Opposition laughter began.

“It hurting you to say it, eh...” interjected Opposition Senator Wayne Sturge.

Continuing, without any apparent pain, Imbert responded: “I don’t know what so funny... Senator Ramdeen was the only one on the Opposition side who took the work seriously. I must say that about him—it’s a fact!”

“Because when we met with the others, they only talked. The first person who put something in writing... the only person was Senator Ramdeen... once we got something in writing we were able to reach closure.”

But Imbert wasn’t “giving” without doing some “taking” also:

“However Senator Ramdeen, if he’s politically honest, would admit that sometimes he’d give us memorandum at 4 pm—but by 9 am the next day, the Attorney General would have an answer to every single point!” Imbert boasted, adding the AG and staff to his thanks.

“The only reason you thanking the AG is if you ent do that, he would fire you...” Sturge quipped.

After FATCA endings, now comes FATCA operationalisation and whether any costs could arise for the public as financial institutions implement the framework and US citizens, green card holders and local US owned interests—restaurants, businesses etc—pay up. RBC on Thursday assured its recent fee hikes weren’t due to FATCA implementation.

Having bested the FATCA round with the US, next focus will be on how T&T’s interests in energy, security, financial and foreign affairs are promoted in the US by Arthur Collins’ lobbyist, the GROUP.

According to the October 2016 agreement signed by the Finance Ministry’s acting Permanent Secretary and Collins, the company was to have met the Ministries of National Security, Energy, Foreign Affairs and Finance by last December at least to formulate implementation strategies and “plan with time tables for deliverables” for submission to the Prime Minister’s office.

Questions may arise as to how much headway Collins’ group—so heavily identified with the past Obama administration as it’s been described—may be able to achieve for T&T with the current Republican Trump administration to “further promote investments and improve legislative and other relations, as Government wants.

Government signed the $14.7 contract a month before the November, 2016 US Presidential election, clearly expecting US Democrats would have won.

UNC MP Bhoe Tewarie had asked Prime Minister Keith Rowley on Monday if the GROUP’s Democratic alignment now presents a problem regarding lobbying access for T&T, given the US’ Republican administration. (Particularly Trump’s fierce stance on Obama.)

Rowley didn’t think it would, though admitting the US election had “surprisingly” (sic) produced a Republican President. Rowley felt with the nature of lobbying and structure of the US government, “the President is only one part of the system apart from the Senate, Congress,” and he was satisfied the lobbyists could “prosecute our interests.”

Tewarie said Thursday Rowley didn’t really answer how the Democratically aligned lobbyists would access the Republican party, “also, judiciousness should have caused the PNM not to cement arrangements on a lobbyist until US elections were over, but they signed the agreement just weeks before.”

UNC officials say Collins isn’t unknown to them. How well the UNC may be acquainted with Collins and his expertise prior to 2015 general elections remains to unfold. As will, how much Collins’ decades of work in USpolitical trenches may serve T&T.

Wikipedia stated, “Though he flies very much under the radar, Collins uses his access and expertise to aid his clients ... as they navigate Washington’s complex administrative, legislative and regulatory environments.”

Other websites note his company has lobbied largely in the US Senate and Congress. One academic school of thought is, it’s better for T&T to have someone “try” on its behalf than not at all.

There’s also hope the tests for Trump’s administration would include how relationships—within and without the US—are handled (and that his administration realises that soon.)

Given T&T’s economic constraints—where every $14.7 million may be viewed as necessary for local input over uncertain foreign assistance—Government must be prepared for scrutiny and to be accountable on its lobbyists’ performance, particularly since it pertains to four key areas. And hope it yields tangible benefits. Or risk taking fire on another issue