MAN & CHILD: Father, son and close

I was lying on the bed reading with my son Kyle, who will be two years old in May, next to me, when he put his face close to mine and said: “Kyle Kijani Baldeosingh loves his Daddy.”

And yes, that’s very nice, but I’m still in second spot: his mother gets spontaneous hugs (I have to request mine) and a “Mommy, I love you sooo much!”

But it’s only over the past few weeks that I have started to feel like I’m getting a handle on being a father to my son. I didn’t have this challenge with my daughter Jinaki, who is two years older than Kyle. Somehow, I had a template in my head for relating to her. But, when I found out that we were expecting a boy, I posed a simple question to my social media network: What’s a good pet name for a boy?

The responses were pathetic. The best I got was the Americanism “champ”, and I was actually aghast when two women suggested that I call my son by the same pet names I use for my daughter–ie sweetie, honey, sugarplum. This only revealed that these women had no clue about the male mind–and one of them had a son!

Only after Kyle was born did I come up with a pet name for him–“sweetboy.” Not only is this equivalent to what I usually call his sister, but he really is a sweet boy: almost always cheerful, rarely fussy, and very affectionate. But, more importantly, I discovered that I could without any sense of dissonance express my own affection for my son in the same way that I express it for my daughter–with hugs and kisses. And I do a lot of the latter because, being male myself, I know for sure he will soon object to Daddy nuzzling him all over.

The core fact remains, however, that I figured out all this with no help from either other people or my parenting books, and it took me nearly two years to do so. This is mainly because the traditional father template is almost completely inapplicable for how I want to interact with my son. And this, I suspect, is true of most men with small children nowadays. I have been surprised, since Kyle was born, how many men, including those who aren’t fathers, want to hold him and play with him. But my surprise comes from the stereotype that men aren’t as loving towards children as women.

But I now know that my own attitude, far from being unusual, is typical. For example, a few weeks ago I bounced up a former colleague from journalism who I haven’t seen for many years and who now has a daughter the same age as Kyle. We spoke a little about work, and then our children, and at one point he smiled and said, “It really changes...” He didn’t have to complete the sentence–I nodded and said, “Yeah, boy.” And that fatherly fellowship is something that I have never read about anywhere, although there are tons of books and websites about women sharing their motherhood experiences.

My son loves me, and that’s a male love different from all other kinds of love. How our father-son relationship will work as he gets older is something I will have to figure out as it happens.