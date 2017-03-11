TRINI IDIOSYNCRASIES

There is no shortage of news in T&T that is either completely disheartening or exasperating. Abandoning the newspapers isn’t a solution because, as you know, news is merely a reflection of what’s happening in society.

Living in a nation of crushing disappointment and a seemingly unalterable trajectory of failure is enough to make you consider renouncing your citizenship.

Ingesting this steady diet of negativity can have toxic effects on the mind. It’s important every now and then to celebrate the more redeeming, endearing qualities of life in Trinidad and Tobago. After all, we wouldn’t be so passionate about our disappointments or regrets if, in our hearts, we didn’t appreciate the true potential trapped beneath this smouldering landfill of squandered ambition.

There are many reasons to chide Trinis. We can be loud, obnoxious, rude and inconsiderate. There is, though, an unrefined charm found in most of us. This charm is often expressed in a simple word: “Mornin’!” At the parlour, in the bill-pay line, the licensing department or in any public place, this humble show of civility is still part of who we are.

I was in a line at TSTT recently when a stringy young man joined the queue and said loudly, “mornin’ everybody!” In response, most people in the line muttered “mornin.” It was like being in church. The priest says “Lord hear us” and the congregation return a muted “Lord graciously hear us.”

For new initiates to the phenomenon of the Trini morning greeting, it’s best when repeated for maximum effect. “Mornin’ mornin.” That is the preferred technique for entering a small shop or calling out to a residence if you are there to read the meter or deliver the word of Jehovah.

Such salutations might seem incongruous with today’s individualistic attitudes. I believe, though, these humble greetings are gentle reminders that we are all part of one human community. What we accept as a basic good manners is sometimes absent in other countries. I can’t tell you how many times I have got into an elevator in New York City and said good morning, only to be confronted with a silence so profound, it seemed as though the volume on the elevator music was suddenly turned up.

On my trips to New York, I discovered that a good morning greeting could be interpreted as an invasion of personal space. But then this is in a city where space is at a premium and visitors are advised not to look anyone in the eye when travelling on the subway. Still, I say good morning even if it fails to find firm purchase in hardened hearts. That’s just the Trini in me.

I am a true Trini in some ways, but not so much in many others. One area I fall short meeting the burden of full citizenship is this: I don’t walk around with a bird in a small cage. These caged songbirds are often entered in competitions and are prized for the remarkably complex musical arrangements they produce. We don’t see walking a bird as strange because it’s an entrenched part of our culture. Men take their birds to the parlour or even the doubles box. Come to think of it, it’s a little cruel to hang a bird cage in a tree or on a fence so its portable inmate can hear all other birds singing songs of freedom. But in this country, a bird in the hand is literally worth two in the bush. The most favoured species, the bullfinch, is increasingly difficult to find in the wild locally.

Another must-have accessory for the bird enthusiast is the multi-coloured netted vest. If the holes are large enough for your nipples to poke through, you are doing it right. It is the easy manner of a man and his bird on a sidewalk with a Styrofoam cup of coffee and newspaper underarm, that very much says home to me.

Just as fascinating, is the ability of Trinis to cobble together a lime anywhere. Of late I’ve seen small groups of men in my community, happily chatting with each other...in a drain. There is usually a small bottle of puncheon and chaser nearby; no ice, just vice. Perhaps it has something to do with our enduring love for a lime that’s anywhere near water. That would explain a curry duck river lime near to a water course that’s barely a trickle. A pot is stirred vigorously on the riverbank while “swimmers” lie prostrate in half an inch of water.

There are some things about the essence of what it means to be a citizen of T&T that bring a smile to even the most distressed countenance. Our stumbles sometimes make us forget that we are a people of diverse passions and hearts of infinite capacities. For all our propensity towards theft, deception and slackness, we have, in equal measure, an infectious joie de vivre, fathomless kindness and a granite grace in the face of adversity.