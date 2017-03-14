‘JUST IN CASE...’

Ten ounces? How much she was weighing? Six pounds. And now? Sixteen. So she put on ten ounces in three days… Wow! After losing eight ounces in five days! Is that all right doc, or is that too much? No, no, that is fine, you doing exactly the right thing, breastfeed her on demand, don’t worry with those who telling you to only feed her for ten minutes each side and then give her a half ounce of formula. In case.

So it was that the young woman, who three days before, came into the office, unsure, hesitant and doubtful of her own powers to feed her baby, had grown into her role, moved from being a shy child and became a powerful woman capable not only of bringing a child into the world but of nourishing it from her own body.

Where was the father? Right there next to her, changing the child and supporting her.

They left the office. They will return in two months for the usual follow up. No need to come before, the child is healthy and they know what to do including when to call.

The key to the weight loss was in the phrase, “in case.” In case is the excuse. In case is the hesitation to do something properly, the doubt that prevents action. In case is the escape valve, “in case” something goes wrong. In case is the starting point for the process to end in failure. In fact it is a set up for failure.

The mother is being set up, to be unable to breastfeed.

It is a particularly effective tool for making new mothers feel inadequate and it is well known to psychologists, dietitians and medical doctors who work for infant formula companies.

Gone are the days when you were given company pamphlets with colour photographs of scrumptious looking babies being bottle fed with information that you had to “soap” your breasts before you put the baby to the breast, “in case of infection.” Did those same companies advise their workers to “soap” their genitals before sex?

The more difficult you made it physically to breastfeed, the less anyone would breastfeed. Imagine having to stop whatever you were doing, take off your clothes and clean your breasts thoroughly before breastfeeding.

Nowadays, the advice is psychological. “In case.” Plant that hint, just a wee hint, into the mind of a new mother, that she might not be able to breastfeed and you have succeeded in destroying her confidence. Without confidence in her body, a woman cannot breastfeed. Worth repeating. Without confidence, a woman cannot breastfeed.

For the first two to three days after birth, breast milk production and breast milk let-down is governed mainly by two hormones, prolactin and oxytocin, the so-called hormones of love and contentment. Both hormones are produced by the master gland, the pituitary, nestled at the base of the brain. The pituitary is controlled and heavily influenced by all the other parts of the brain including the frontal lobes which is where most of what we call the personality resides.

New mothers who are in pain, who are hurting, who are depressed or scared or worried or do not have confidence in their body, do not produce enough of the two hormones.

Anything that alters the functioning of that pathway brings hormone production to a stop and the cessation of breast milk production. The most ingenious way to do this is to suggest to the mother that she may be unable to breastfeed. Cut her confidence and in fact you cut her milk production and the ejection of milk.

Hence the advice. “In case,” in case you don’t have enough breast milk, here take this bottle. Plant that little doubt in her mind and sales of formula will soar.

The job of the medical person, nurse, midwife, lactation counsellor, doula or doctor is to assist that mother to be confident and contented so that she can breastfeed. Contented mothers equals successful breastfeeding. Successful breastfeeding equals contented babies.

And contented babies equals less or no colic.

There’s been a lovely little study just published that suggests one way to make babies happy and contented is by singing lullabies to it while it is still in the womb and after. Two groups of pregnant mothers were split between those who were told to sing to their babies and those who were not. Babies in the singing group cried 19 per cent of the time compared with 28 per cent in the group not sung to. Not startling but impressive enough to give it a try. Colic—excessive crying where there is nothing wrong with the baby—was less frequent in the singing group. Babies in the singing group also slept more and bonded quicker to their mothers.

The authors concluded: “Mothers singing lullabies could improve maternal-infant bonding. It could also have positive effects on neonatal behaviour and maternal stress.”

It’s all very possible and fits in well with “old wives tales” which we now know can be rooted in human experience. Some forms of singing eg, lullabies, have a calming influence and stimulates the production of those same two hormones that produce human milk.

Now if we can only arrange for mothers to labour in comfortable surroundings private and public institutions, surrounded by their loved ones, music, singing and smiling faces. Then perhaps we would see less maternal stress, less Caesarian sections, less breastfeeding failures and less colic.