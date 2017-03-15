March 18, 19 and 20 of 2017 will mark three days of commemoration of the centennial of the abolition of Indian indentureship.

A global convention is being organised across the Indian diaspora and locally to commemorate the event. Locally, dignitaries from the Indian Diaspora countries are coming to participate and to pay homage to our ancestors who arrived in Trinidad on May 30, 1845, aboard the SS Fatel Rozack.

A number of Indian parliamentarians from the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will officially represent the Indian government. They are Mr Yogi Adityanath, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Ms Rama Devi, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and Ambassador Mr DM Mulay, secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

In a handout circulated worldwide, the international co-ordinators of this programme traced the history of indentureship and its abolition. Following Emancipation in the British Commonwealth, the recruitment of Indians to fill the labour vacuum, began in several territories.

The first batch of immigrants landed in Reunion Island on April 13, 1828; in Mauritius on November 2, 1834; in Guyana on May 5, 1838; in Malaysia 1840; in Trinidad on May 30, 1845; in South Africa on November 16, 1860; and in Fiji on May 15, 1879.

Countries in the Caribbean region and elsewhere that received Indian labourers are Suriname, Jamaica, Grenada, Belize, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Seychelles, among others. The first batch of immigrants shipped from Kolkata, via the Hesperus, was 155 men, five women, and ten children that were consigned to Gladstone and Moss sugar plantation in Demerara, today known as Guyana.

On the vessel Whitby, there were 250 men, seven women, and ten children assigned to Berbice (Guyana), in the care of James Matthews and John Cameron (agent to Messrs Gillanders & Co of Kolkata). The mortality on board the Hesperus, during the voyage was 14, of which two committed suicide by drowning. The mortality on board the Whitby was four. A total of 419 immigrants from both vessels landed in Guyana in 1838.

In Trinidad the first arrival of Indian indentured immigrants was aboard the SS Fatel Rozack, May 30, 1845. This day is recognised as a public holiday but we observe the entire month of May as our Heritage Month. Our ancestors arrived in Trinidad carrying tattered ends of the Ramayan and the Hanuman Chalisa, in what was referred to as their, “Jahaji Bundle,” a substitute for a modern-day suitcase. The “Jahaji Bundle” was a square piece of cloth with the four ends tied together and carried by hand or held on a stick across the shoulder.

The Ramayan and Hanuman Chalisa, two Hindu religious texts written by the saint Tulsidas, sustained the Hindu throughout this harsh period of indentureship on the sugar estates of Trinidad. We pay homage to Goswami Tulsidas, the Hindu saint and poet who captured Hindu thought and philosophy in these two masterpieces that are today studied worldwide.

Migration has played a central role in Indian history. In times of distress, it is generally believed that people need at least two pillars to lean upon, namely, religion and history. It is also recognised that much of Indian Diaspora history is considered to be oral, and if this portion is not documented, it could be lost forever and thus weakening one of our pillars.

March 20, 2017, is the centennial (100 years) of the abolition of Indian indentureship. The history of Indian (labour) migration to various countries of the diaspora is one that is filled with broken dreams, hardships, challenges, sacrifice, as well as accomplishments against great odds. While Indians were battered and bruised, they never fell, and had been able also to move along into new frontiers.

The overall net result has been the emergence of a viable community wherever they have settled. The Indians’ rise in the professional, scientific, technological, agriculture and business areas has been impressive, but their contribution to political developments has been mixed, with periods of highs followed by lows.

Migration from India continued for 86 years (1838-1917) during which time, the pressing social, economic and health problems that afflicted the migrant population were ignored or treated casually. Despite their (planters) tight control in the plantation system over several decades, the continuous external pressures, in particular, that was exerted forced the planters to relent and the migration system was abolished in 1917.

Although many Indians had the right to return to India, only a small proportion of them exercised that option. The rest decided to make their indentured territory their new home. From there, many of them migrated to other countries.

Notwithstanding the harsh reality of plantation life, Indians held on to their cultural heritage. Their religion, foods, music and cultural values persisted despite attempts to neutralise these through the process of “Anglicization.” Western type education was offered to the children of indentured labourers on condition of conversion to Christianity.

Reflection on our fore parents’ resilience and fortitude should inspire this and future generations of Indians. Valuable lessons such as nothing of value comes along easily, individual responsibility, planning and budgeting, deferred gratification, among others, should be explored in terms of their staying power and improvement.