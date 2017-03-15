Confucius, cats and other creatures

During the Cultural Revolution in China, spanning the period 1966–1976, the keeping of pets was considered to be a decadent, bourgeois practice and was outlawed. It had clearly not helped that Confucius was thought to have been a lover of cats.

Even so, it appeared to have been a love-hate thing since the ancient philosopher is said to have once concluded that “the hardest thing of all is to find a black cat in a dark room, especially if there is no cat.”

Centuries later, Mao and his pals declared pet-keeping to be a bourgeois pursuit and the practice faded for a while before reappearing in the modern era. Today, the trade in exotic animals is growing faster in China than anywhere else in the world—all in keeping with an apparently inelastic connection between the accumulation of wealth and the hoarding of animals.

That region’s culinary practices have also increased the demand for certain types of animals—but that’s an entirely different story.

Over in Europe, the relationship between luxury expenditure and pets has also long been evident as was the case in the Middle East and North Africa. In India, the pet industry is growing and Latin America came in first worldwide in an online survey of people who had at least one pet in their household.

Everywhere, there appears to be this link between surplus income/luxury expenditure (let the economist types argue over the fine details) and the number and variety of pets.

Consider in this context a Facebook message sent to me by a pet lover/dog owner alarmed at the fact that someone has been openly hawking the availability of Albino Burmese Pythons. Yes. This is not a typo. Long, squiggly pale orange and yellow looking creatures that will set you back $5,800 a head (or tail).

So, since we don’t find giant Burmese Pythons in the Caroni Swamp or in Bush Bush or up El Tucuche, I called somebody who knows about the importation of live animals to ask about the possibility of legally bringing snakes in for sale in T&T.

I was told it was no routine transaction since I would first need to get a permit from the Wildlife Unit within the Forestry Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, then follow the usual steps for entry of a live animal into the country that includes a health certificate from the country of origin. Not being the regular dog or cat, a snake would pose a challenge, it was explained.

Apparently, such a certificate is not that difficult to obtain in Myanmar—if that is where the snake is coming from, since pythons are considered to be a significant foreign exchange earner for the totalitarian regime, currently in transition. However, you need not go that far. There are Burmese Pythons in abundance in Florida where they have become dangerous pests, eating all small animals in their path.

How did they get there? Well, as someone explained, about ten years ago, years of plenty became years of scarcity and the then fashionable exhibiting of these massive snakes at private homes and facilities lost its costly spark. As a consequence, many of them were set free as newcomers to the alien North American ecosystem where there are few natural predators.

So, don’t be surprised to find a “Made in America” sticker on your shiny new python.

Now, all of this amusement is simply to advise people with the spare change in these hard times to please find something else to do with it.

For one, you might well be contributing to the violation of several laws including, very importantly, the Animals (Diseases and Importation) Act. Note use of the word “diseases” and you will find another good reason not to engage in this trade.

You see, the person who brought this snake business to my attention had started the conversation by revealing that one of her several dogs had contracted tick fever, in all probability containing the dreaded Lyme bacterium, something that has not been seen in this country for a pretty long time.

The vets can help us with more information on this, but I have only come across reports going back to 2008 and 2010 in one study which also made the point that the responsible vector which causes southern tick-associated rash illness (STARI) is not typically found in the Caribbean.

So, where did it come from?

This is just a hunch guided by some of the points made when I moderated last year’s hunting consultations. But I am of the belief that the underground trade in live, wild animals poses a singular danger to both animal and human health and is something that is growing and should be of serious concern.

It has not helped that the movement of people, weapons, food and drugs between embattled Venezuela and our marine borders has intensified within recent years. Some contend that the trade in wild animals for food and as pets has always been a lucrative business and has flourished with the free flow of goods and people.

Since we can basically conclude that Burmese Pythons are not being sold to be part of any gourmet meal, we may assume that luxury expenditure in the midst of economic stringency has found a new form of expression we don’t need a cultural revolution to declare as undesirable.

But I am of the belief that the underground trade in live, wild animals poses a singular danger to both animal and human health and is something that is growing and should be of serious concern.