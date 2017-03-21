It is fairly well accepted that our education system is a failure. You cannot open the newspapers, listen on the radio or turn on the TV without hearing about complaints from parents, bottles from students, strike-talk from teachers and excuses from the Ministry of Education.

The education system is academic oriented, memory driven and geared towards the top one per cent of students in the last three years of school life, instead of the first three years of life. If societal needs drive the educational system, we are in even a worse position. What our children are learning in school has little to do with our society, especially our present economic priorities. Worse, the World Economic Forum has reported that 35 per cent of the skills needed today will not be needed in five years. We are still teaching children to be workers in shirt factories, maxi-taxi touts, cashiers in supermarkets or clerks in government ministries.

If I were a businessman from the 20 per cent of competitive local companies that the International Development Bank (IDB) identified earlier this year, I would be living in despair. In fact looking at my field, Child Health, I am in despair, not only because of the standard of Paediatrics available both in the private and public sector, but because of the mess that education is in, from the inability to establish an early foundation in the first years of life, to the lack of critical teaching and learning in the tertiary fields.

My friend and colleague, the orthodontist and artist, Dr Leonard Bernstein, from whose writings much of this article is taken, has repeatedly written that “it is time to recognise that instead of kindergarten and primary school teachers being the lowest paid teachers, they should be amongst the highest paid.” In fact, using USA Internal Revenue Service data, it’s been estimated that a standout kindergarten teacher is worth about US$320,000 a year. The US national mean annual salary for kindergarten teachers was $52,350 as of 2011.

Various studies published in the past ten years have shown that monies directed towards early educational intervention for both disadvantaged and ordinary children produce much higher returns than monies directed for later intervention, at either primary or secondary school.

The highest rate of return is for the zero to three age group followed by the three to five years. This is intuitive but the data from these studies is welcome since an economic argument for early pre-schooling can now be made.

The 2000 Nobel Laureate in Economics, James Heckman, in 2012 claimed that, “the highest rate of return in early childhood development comes from investing as early as possible, from birth through age five, in disadvantaged families. Starting at age three or four is too little, too late, as it fails to recognise that skills beget skills in a complementary and dynamic way. Efforts should focus on the first years for the greatest efficiency and effectiveness. The best investment is in quality early childhood development from birth to five for disadvantaged children and their families.”

He goes on to say that our economic future depends on providing the tools for upward mobility and building a highly educated, skilled workforce. His analysis of the Perry Preschool Program shows a seven per cent to ten per cent per year return on investment based on increased school and career achievement as well as reduced costs in remedial education, health and criminal justice system expenditures.

The Perry Preschool Program, which provided high quality preschool education to children living in poverty, has worked out that for every $1 invested in a disadvantaged three to four year old, those children return $16 in savings on special education and welfare payments as well as increased earnings by those children and therefore increases in income-tax revenues.

Similar results have been found for the Abecedarian Project which started before the children were one year old and which Professor Heckman estimated yielded a 13 per cent return on investment per child per annum through better education, economic, health and social outcomes. Up to now through age 21, the Abecedarian Project has yielded $4 for every $1 invested in children. The return is not larger probably because these children are just entering the work force.

Poverty is the problem. It is well known that the acquisition of speech, of words, predicts the development of cognitive skills and future success in society. It is startling to see the difference in vocabulary between children from poor families and children from well-off families. At age three, children from low socio-economic status (SES) have a vocabulary of about 340 words. Children from a middle SES have about 560 words. Children from the high SES have about 1,150 words, over three times as many as the poorer children.

The children’s word knowledge was directly related to the number of words spoken to them. Low income parents use many fewer words to their children than parents in high-income groups. They also use words in a negative, punitive sense whilst parents from higher socio-economic groups tend to encourage their children and stimulate their minds with their choice of words.

These are the bald facts. This is the real effect of poverty on the brain. Poor people speak less to their children who grow up to be as poor. By the time school starts at three, the precious first 1,000 days are lost and bad habits have set in. The way out is not only by speaking more and better to them at home, and that means teaching parents to parent, but to enrich their educational lives at school, starting at birth. Anything else is too late.