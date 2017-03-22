WHAT HARASS MEANT

According to a full-page ad published by the Equal Opportunities Commission, it appears putting on weight may be a sign of sexual harassment. So when women get fat, they can now blame men instead of cake.

Now you might think that women might know when they’re being sexually harassed or not. Not so, according to the EOC’s 3000-word ad that appeared on March 10 in the T&T Guardian.

“Sexual harassment is characterised as being subtle,” say the Commissioners, who comprise chairman and attorney Lynette Seebaran-Suite, management professionals Dr Beverly Beckles and James Chin Chuck, UWI politics lecturer Indira Rampersad and banker Eric Colin Cowie.

So among the signs of harassment, the Commissioners list “staring.” But suppose a female employee comes to work with a low-cut blouse, a satisfied smile, and bhaji in her teeth? No normal man would be able to not stare and, according to the EOC, he can be jailed for so doing.

Additionally, this criterion clearly discriminates against cross-eyed men and women. A cross-eyed man may appear to be staring at a woman when he’s really looking at his stew pork, hence the longing expression on his face; similarly, a man may think a cross-eyed woman is staring at him, when she’s really maccoing the Human Resources manager’s spike-heeled red pumps and thinking what a slut, and leer back at her. Either way, the man could be in legal trouble. But isn’t the EOC suppose to protect the rights of disabled people too, or do the Commissioners consider being cross-eyed an advantage in life since you can always see both sides?

Despite this, the EOC goes further and lists “leering” as a form of sexual harassment. But what about men who have resting lust face? After all, women who have resting b---h face are always saying they don’t mean anything by it. But, in any case, if a man looks like he wants sex, the only difference between him and other men is that he has an honest face: and women always list honesty as a desirable trait in a man.

However, according to the Commissioners, none of that matters. Their full-page ad says that sexual harassment is any sexual word or action which someone finds “offensive, disturbing, upsetting, worrying and/or psychologically harmful.”

In other words, if the security guard tells the Customer Services Representative “I like your toenail polish” and she thinks he has a foot fetish, she can accuse him of sexual harassment. If, however, the CEO tells her, “You have really pretty toes” and she thinks this shows his appreciation for pedicures, there’s no problem.

Now the EOC made sure to assert that harassment isn’t gender-specific, but I found their claim rather specious.

“Bear in mind that sexual harassment can also affect men,” the Commissioners said, “however, when it comes to the Caribbean it affects women more so than men.”

So it’s either that the Commissioners consider Caribbean men more sexist than men from other parts of the Earth, or believe that non-Caribbean women more often demand sex from men and are rejected.

The Commissioners then go on to give tips on how to prepare a complaint about sexual harassment. Among other things, they suggest that the complainant list “how your physical condition has changed.” But, as an example, they list “crying bouts” which, being a man, I always thought was an emotional condition. However, the EOC’s Commissioners considered these tips so important that they are repeated word-for-word twice in the same section of the ad.

Additionally, the Commissioners warn that “If others see that it is tolerated, they may well assume that they too can participate in this kind of behaviour. One remark leads to another and soon the organisation is filled with sexual innuendos, abuse or insults.”

So, according to the EOC, most men—young, old, believer, atheist, married, unmarried, working class, professional, straight-haired or curly—will invariably follow the lead of a sexually uncouth lout. Presumably because, as gender feminists continually assure us, all men are all alike.

Now there are women who suffer serious sexual harassment, but these are mostly factory workers and store clerks and waitresses, not women in office jobs. And I find it unlikely that women with three O-levels or less are going to read 3,000 words of small print in convoluted prose and be persuaded to take action against their employers.

Then again, it may be that I am just revealing my sexist bias since, as everyone knows, women can do everything men can plus have multiple orgasms.

raymondramcharitar@hotmail.com

RAYMOND RAMCHARITAR

KEVIN BALDEOSINGH

kevin.baldeosingh@zoho.com

Email: kevin.baldeosingh@zoho.com

Kevin Baldeosingh is a professional writer, author of three novels, and co-author of a Caribbean history textbook.