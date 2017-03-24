Food crimes boiling up again

Brazil is usually known for its sensual Carnival activities that heat up the same time as our Carnival. Now, however, the matter of rotted corned beef and chicken nuggets imported from there is also a boiling matter of national concern. This potentially affects a relatively large proportion of our population.

We cannot and should not leave it up to the individual consumer to stop purchasing these products labelled “Made in Brazil.” There should have been an immediate national ban on these products with publicly stated consequences for sellers, buyers and even food outlets that cook and sell it.

There is, however, responsibility that individuals must have. But, as a society, we must cater to those who are bent on breaking the law and continue with its purchase. If they break these laws, get sick, and end up in the public hospitals, the taxpayers bear such costs.

We also need to have the relevant public health inspectors, consumer affairs officers and other institutional authorities out there in the field checking for these products from small to large retailers and wholesalers and bringing perpetrators to justice. In T&T, as we have grown accustomed to, there are those who will be looking to take advantage of this situation.

We must look beyond Brazil and its current meat crisis. We have to look more carefully at other countries and the state of the food we import from them. It is very likely that Brazil is not alone here. Other countries may be hiding such matters. It is now up to our embassies and high commissions to do some more work in researching food and other manufacturing companies across the globe and bring the information home.

Critically, we also have to look inwards. What about companies that produce meats and other foods in T&T? Are they all above board? Can we say this for certain?

What about agricultural produce that we import as well as grow and sell here? What about the types and amount of weedicides, insecticides etc, that are used? Are they one hundred per cent safe for use? Do we know how to wash and prepare such local produce before use?

We also need to examine further the labelling of products. Do they tell us everything we need to know about their contents? Do they all have English translations? This also applies importantly to medication!

The standard of cooked or prepared food from various restaurants must also be seriously considered. To what extent are they safe for consumption, clean, etc? Do restaurants dispose of cooked food after certain time has passed as a rule? Are foods that ought to be kept chilled, for example, fresh salad, certain cooked pasta etc, kept accordingly? Are all fish iced after catch and when for sale?

How uncooked food items are stored is another critical matter for urgent investigation. Are the places sanitary, treated for rodents infestations regularly? How often do public health inspectors visit them and inform the public that this place has been certified as at a particular date?

T&T is well known for its street foods where some are prepared and cooked elsewhere and brought to the location or foods are prepared and cooked on the spot. Are both areas cleared for food preparation and even consumption right there on the spot?

We have seen that some food vendors (eg, doubles vendors, corn soup vendors, hot dog and burger carts, etc) have their stalls on the streets where there is motor vehicle pollution, for example, where drains are very close by etc. Are these approved food sales spots?

We also must ensure that dates of manufacture and expiration are placed clearly on all products. Sellers must have the responsibility of removing such products from their shelves and there must be consequences for failing to comply. Of course, individual purchasers owe it to themselves to ensure that they are purchasing a valid product.

In T&T, franchises from international food chains are quite prominent. They come with their own standards. But do we have our systems where we can monitor them as well?

The time is ripe for a national campaign on consumer rights as it pertains to food to be mounted by the relevant state agencies as well as consumer rights groups which we are sadly lacking in T&T. Why haven’t such organisations emerged as is done elsewhere?

T&T has to adopt a more consumer rights disposition. This is an area in which we have been severely lacking—both in goods and services. But we need someone or something to trigger this in a big way? Is this current Brazilian situation it?

We are well poised now to take a comprehensive review of our laws, policies and procedures as it pertains to food safety. We should not let this opportunity slip away. If we don’t go with the momentum, we will lose out. Let us get on board with this now.

•The CISPS is a registered institution with the Accreditation Council of Trinidad and Tobago (ACTT). Tel: 223-6999, 299-8635, info@caribbeansecurityinstitute.com or www.caribbeansecurityinstitute.com

