GOVT WALKS THE ECONOMIC TIGHTROPE

The Parliament’s highly dedicated security corps was on the alert outside its Waterfront Complex location yesterday.

Not because of Wednesday’s attack on London’s Parliament. The T&T Parliament security presence inside, roadside, quayside and otherwise, were on the ready as usual, but slightly more visible, monitoring Ramai Trace Hindu School parents and uniformed pupils, demonstrating loudly for their school to be completed.

Inside also, Education Minister Anthony Garcia was at the centre of a barrage of Opposition queries on assorted education issues while his Finance and Security colleagues faced similar questioning.

“How will I know what’s in students’ minds?” Garcia replied plaintively when UNC MP Ganga Singh sought assurance that Chaguanas Primary School’s continuing sewer problems wouldn’t affect exam performance.

Opposition MPs Rudy Indarsingh and Ramona Ramdial whose Couva South and North constituencies had back-to back tragedies this week, however, wore burdened expressions.

The murder of schoolboy Jesse Beephan (from Indarsingh’s constituency) and businesswomen Sharlene Somai (from Ramdial’s) continue to illustrate the face of T&T’s main problem: violence. From in and around school, homes and everywhere between.

How much socio-economic factors are underpinning the tensions triggering such events may fill volumes. The economy’s story, others, as John Public awaits austerity relief and prays against further job losses.

Under criticism for Government’s economic management, Prime Minister Keith Rowley took to the “ground” at Tuesday’s PNM meeting to assure T&T about the “Road Ahead” (the meeting’s theme). It was an attempt to connect the dots and explain its handling of issues.

Opposition hammering, however, continued up to yesterday’s Parliament sitting when UNC MP Bhoe Tewarie declared, “Everywhere you go in T&T there’s a sense of frustration... and it’s building in the business community who are saying ‘I don’t know what the so-and-so this Government is doing!’ Nobody can understand!”

Most recently Government’s been walking the line of “T&T First,” a mandate properly in order due to the oil price and economic crunches.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert on Thursday signalled he’s considering flexing ministerial muscle to facilitate Central Bank mandate for banks to give manufacturers priority for foreign exchange.

This, in a bid to support local businesses creating employment via manufacturing export goods—all necessary in the circumstances. The manufacturing sector, second largest non-energy sub-sector, is key to economic survival in the current scenario and diversification requirement.

Complaint may be inevitable. But it was the TT Chamber which last week urged a change from the status quo, noting issues in many sectors. For management of the latter money’s necessary.

Imbert’s announcement though, returns full circle to concerns raised by former Central Bank Governor Jwala Rambaran, in December 2015—three weeks before dismissal by Government—when Rambaran warned of Forex-gobbling businesses.

One outfit, Rambaran cited as the second of the top five Forex users in the retail/distribution sector was also noted by Imbert on Thursday. That group lobbied for Forex “free-up” at the Chamber’s recent luncheon.

Public Administration Minister Maxie Cuffie sought to stave off job losses from Digicel global staff cuts by lobbying for T&T to become one of Digicel’s two Caribbean hubs and for Digicel to keep its expressed commitments to T&T.

For more immediate income, Government projections are on the property tax, after steps begin and notices start being issued to owners/occupiers within two weeks. Based on Government’s formula of three per cent of a property’s annual rent, key to the tax will be rent levels. Tax costs can hardly be passed on to tenants via rent hike since—according to the formula—the higher the rent, the more tax, owners pay. But it remains to be seen how the (increasingly) pressed public will respond.

Property rental value is determined by Finance’s Valuations Division based on supply/demand, market rates, location, access, parking, equipment, age, size, condition, interest rates, construction costs etc.

What possibilities for 2018 oil revenues may arise from from PM’s Houston trip next week—on maintaining T&T’s level of gas consumption for downstream energy sectors—remains to unfold.

Rowley didn’t carry through on the invitation to Wednesday’s T&T-Saudi Arabia Chamber launch attended by Saudi billionaire Sulyman ALmajed who’s seeking real estate investments. Absent too were the Attorney General, Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministers (though Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein attended.)

TSCC head Umar Khan said an address by the Trade Minister was presented by Trade’s Permanent Secretary. That address commended TSCC for opening local offices, seeking to strengthen TT/Saudi commercial relationships and encouraging locals towards new markets. How that initiative fares with public/private sectors amid global developments including security issues, lies ahead.

As does, Government’s necessary task of refining how it juggles load-shedding with maintaining jobs and stability.