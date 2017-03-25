MAN & CHILD: Unexpected expectations

I have read, and continue to read, the best science-based parenting books around. And yet I am continually surprised at how surprised I am by my children.

Because I am a professional writer, I knew more than the average person about parenting and child psychology long before I even thought I would have children. And after my daughter Jinaki arrived three-and-a-half years ago, I learned even more since, although my previous knowledge was based on reading general psychology, I began to focus specifically on parenting and child development.

This was no straightforward task, however. More than 99 per cent of the parenting books on the market are utterly useless. Most are useless because they are based on folk wisdom rather than research, and even many of the data-driven books are only partly useful to me because their findings only apply to developed societies or to America alone.

In any case, when I began reading about parenting, I was educating myself in order to be a good parent, not to write this column. That idea came afterwards, and I got it because of something that I didn’t learn from any of the books–how absolutely fascinating one’s own children are. I mean, I have always liked observing and interacting with children. But that in itself made me unprepared for how absolutely enthralled I would be by my own daughter and son.

It’s a primal response, of course. Overall, my children are probably no less interesting than most other children. But the paradox of having children is that it is simultaneously the most mundane and the most engaging task anyone can ever do.

And so that was the first discovery I made from having children that I didn’t get from any of the books: that I loved them absolutely. Indeed, from this I have begun to look with disdain on grown-ups who claim they want absolute or unconditional love, because this is something that can only exist between parent and child. Real adults build their relationships and work on them, and that is what distinguishes mature love from arrested development.

The other discovery that wasn’t in any of the parenting books was the sheer pleasure to be gained from simple things, when you have children. My first experience of this was when my daughter Jinaki was just over two years old, and she would wake up beside me in the morning and just start chatting, as though continuing whatever thought she fell asleep with.

At the other end, none of the parenting books told me how intimate is the relationship between parent and child. But I found out that nothing makes you feel closer to a small person that wiping their bottoms every day. And I was surprised, again, that I was never actually disgusted by any bodily fluids or solids my children expelled.

This is related to the most unexpected aspect of parenting, which only one writer, child development psychologist Alison Gopnik, has mentioned and that only in passing–and that is the sensuous nature of parent-child interactions. Like most parents, I find my children beautiful in a way that has absolutely nothing to do with their actual looks. And I get a most fundamental animal pleasure just from hugging and kissing them, like a thirst which is quenched but always ready to be quenched again.

None of this will last, or at least these interactions will be transformed by time and the children growing up. But I suspect there are other unexpected expectations to come even then.