NO HATS, SUNGLASSES OR COMMON SENSE IN THE BANKING HALL

Lines at the bank can be like one of those post-carnival comedy shows. There’s always a character pulling for a laugh amid an atmosphere of tension and frustration.

“Only two teller on dis big Friday mornin’ and everbordy else walkin’ rong like iz ah muddlin show!”

“I hope allyuh pee before yuh come here, we have ah next owah in dis line.”

The only feature of bank service that infuriates people more than slow lines is the extortionate fee structure. People often vent their disgust with their “former bank” on Facebook, proudly announcing their defection to another institution, probably with similar fees.

The banks have appealed for mutual respect over the emotive issue. Respect, though, is earned.

Going to the bank is a nuisance. If it’s not the interminable lines then it’s the traffic to and from. It seems only logical that the more banks do to shorten lines at their branches, the better for all parties involved. The question is why aren’t more people using mobile and online banking options. Shouldn’t there be far fewer people in the queues doing transactions that can easily be accommodated from the palms of their hands?

The banks’ strategy appears to rely on punitive teller transaction fees to cattle-prod customers into using online banking or fast deposit boxes. Instead, they should use education to nudge tech-reluctant clients in the right direction.

I regularly use online banking. This week, though, I had to deposit a cheque and, hoping to avoid the teller fee, I headed for the deposit box. Unfortunately, these boxes vary from one bank to the next. The only similarity they share is the opacity of their instructions.

Just above this deposit box there was a brand new flat screen monitor featuring Trevor Sayers and his rib-tickling antics. Everyone loves Trevor Sayers, but a simple instructional video on how to operate that stupid deposit box would have been far more useful.

It’s easy to assume online banking is a tough sell mainly among older customers who may be uncomfortable with technology. However, most bank lines seem to be populated with customers young and old. Many of them are typically hypnotised by smart phones in their hands, whiling away the time with video content. How brilliant would it be if these customers could find videos put out by the banks showing them how to use online banking services, deposit boxes and other convenience features? Too brilliant maybe?

There is an ongoing radio advertisement which at least one bank seems to think meets this need. It is done in the quintessential “kyar-kyar” skit format.

“Aye boy! How long you in dis line? Like you ain’t hear about online bankin.”

“Nut me nah! I ‘fraid dem ting.”

“No boy! It rell easy and you doh have to line up so ah-gain!”

That isn’t a transcript of the advert, but you get the gist. There is no useful information about what online banking entails. It simply tells the listener the service exists and dutifully follows a style which assumes Trinis are obtuse and unable to digest anything that isn’t dressed up with folksy banter. The bank which commissioned the aforementioned radio spot perhaps didn’t consider that the demographic to whom the ad speaks, probably comprises citizens least likely to bother with online services.

Our banks could take their cue from foreign financial institutions which invest in the education of their customers. HSBC in the UK has a video tutorial series designed to instruct their customers how to do specific transactions online. The videos are easy to follow and are produced using clear themes such as registration, transactions, moving money and so on.

The Bank of America website offers similar tutorial videos. You can learn the step-by-step process of sending and receiving money using an email address or a mobile number. The website is easily navigable and accessing the information is intuitive. The availability of these video tutorials means customers can adapt more readily to the sweeping changes technology has brought to banking.

What HSBC, Bank of America and many other foreign financial institutions demonstrate is, if technology is pushing the tide of progress in the banking sector, it’s better their customers be taught to swim with it rather than be swept away by it.

While our banks are moving towards embracing technology and online banking, they aren’t doing enough to their help their customers adapt. Using punitive fees to force a culture shift won’t win any more customers to your cause. The investment in this sort of education can actually save banks money in the long run, and lead to a more harmonious relationship between bank and client.

Studies show that people respond more favourably to a whip cracked by a dominatrix than a whip cracked by a cattle driver. OK don’t Google those studies, you won’t find any. The point is, it seems like common sense that our banks can achieve a more desirable result by seducing their clientele into changed behaviours rather than punishing ones which have been reinforced over decades.