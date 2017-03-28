CRICKET LOVELY CRICKET?

Cricket in the air. Pakistan versus the West Indies 20/20. Nobody interested except rain. Put stumps down in the Oval and farmers and buffalo happy. One of those quicksilver 20:20 series.

Come and go like Ministers of Health. Big Cabinet Minister one year, next year yuh is ah DMO in the Cayman Islands or running a clinic on the Eastern Main Road.

The 1st ODI in T&T was originally scheduled for this Friday. People immediately said “there goes the Board again, Thursday is a holiday and they want to play cricket the day after. Steeuups!” Suddenly it was changed but not on the Queen’s Park Oval website “Event Calendar” where, as I write on Sunday morning, it says international cricket at the Oval on Friday 31 starting at 9 am and that’s also confusing because the T&T Guardian says all the starting times for the three match series, are 12.30 pm.

We jamming!

Have a feeling this jamming song is already a classic, going to be sung all over the world in umpteen living rooms, bathrooms, taxis, fetes, back of buses and beach parties populated by homesick Trinidadians who just could not take Trinidad and left but cah get the spirit out of them.

At a function last night, heard the song played on violins by the wonderfully talented Xavier sisters and you realise how limited it is, little room for improvisation. Ahh, but that chorus line! Too bad it doesn’t have a verse on cricket.

But Carnival season over and cricket season might be about to start? You remember when we had cricket season? And football season? And dry season? And wet season? And kite season? And mango season? And everything wasn’t so jumbled up that no one knows exactly where we are and what going on, which is just what politicians want, more confused people.

Maybe we’ll have a proper cricket season this year, just in time for the arrival of a book on the history of West Indies Cricket through Calypsoes.

Realise! This is not a book on “Calypso Cricket”, that derogatory term clever English and Australian journalists love to use to describe West Indian cricket whether they are being blackwashed or not. This book documents the history of our cricket through the medium of Calypso.

The book is written by Nasser Khan, who’s made a habit of telling us in the T&T Guardian (“Food for Thought, Grow & Eat Local”) about those pesky Caribbean fruits and vegetables that nobody wants to eat but which may make a comeback as forex becomes scarce.

It contains 215 cricket-themed calypsoes from the period 1926 and 2016 and the intent of the book, as Nasser says, is to “interweave the lyrics of these calypsoes…to the players, games, eras and events of the day.”

So the book covers many aspects of calypso in cricket. And it documents the importance of cricket in the lives of the people of T&T. From the very first calypso about cricket by Atilla the Hun, sung on January 23, 1926: “I went down to the Oval to see MCC, versus the Colony,” to David Rudder’s “Cricket, It’s Over” in 2007, where the poet says, “the crowds are gone and the arenas stand so silent, where every run, every rising ball is now a memory,” what else so starkly describes the fall of cricket in our lives, from the days when you had was to get to the Oval before 5 to get in, to the afternoon last year when me and a close friend and some security officers and cleaners were the only people in the Oval watching T&T get bowl out.

The book has to be seen to be treasured. There’s the general history of our cricket complete with list of the cricketers mentioned in calypso and nicknames of some of the legends like “Atlas”; “Whispering Death”; “Ninja”; the “Master Blaster” & “Big Bird” and if you don’t know who those are, you don’t know cricket. Like the time I was sitting in the Oval pavilion with other “members”, somebody got out and the fellow next to me, glass in hand, jump up screaming and then turned to his neighbour and asked, “Boy, what is lbw?”

Calypsoes range from that first one in 1926 to Houdini’s Constantine in 1929, King Radio’s saucy Bodyline (“Oh lord, she go bowl me bodyline”) in 1936 and Viking’s 1947 Chinese Cricket Match with the incomparable “Ling King, bowled and caught by Loong Ping, and Wing Ping clean bowled by Poon Pang, and the whole Oval shout, when Loom Lun get Wang Poon Ping Pang out!”

1950 saw our first ever Test victory at Lords Cricket ground and Lord Beginner’s Cricket Lovely Cricket with it’s immortal chorus, “those little pals of mine, Ramadhin and Valentine” and there is the description by Lord Kitchener of what happened after the victory when he “took his guitar, called a few West Indians, and went around the cricket field singing and dancing” until he got arrested, was being taken out of the ground by the policeman until “the English people boo him” and he was set free.

The calypsoes come fast and furious. Spoiler’s 1955 Pick Sense Out of Nonsense; Lord Bryner and Riot at the Oval in ’61; Indian Cricketers/Gavaskar by Relator 1972; One Day Cricket, 1977 by All Rounder; Rally Round the West Indies, David Rudder 1987 and Rootman’s The Prince of Port-of-Spain from 2007.

Cricket history through calypso. What an ingenious idea!