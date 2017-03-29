The censorship question

Of course, I turned down the offer and respectfully submitted that I did not believe in censorship. There were others who took up the offer who, in all probability, also supported my view that an oppressive 1936 law that targeted creative output had no place in modern society.

In fact, I know of at least one Board, led then by Josanne Leonard, who to its credit moved the process away from the practice of gratuitous film cuts and edits in order to eliminate what some might consider to be “offensive” content.

If I am not mistaken, under Josanne, the far more enlightened approach of imposing film ratings prescribing recommended age thresholds was first introduced.

A 2008 Draft Policy on Cinema Exhibition and Video Entertainment in Trinidad and Tobago went several steps further in developing a framework that had, in the background at any rate, the prospects for a national film industry.

Yet, though there was recognition in the consultation document that the Cinematograph Act of 1936 embraced “an undefined subjective standard ... deemed feasible by the colonial administration of the 1930s” the draft went on to identify what its framers considered to a more appropriate approach to content regulation.

What was beginning to happen, in my view, was a reformulating of the grounds for official intervention from a need to preserve a colonial status quo to the “protection” of some notion of the public interest.

And from what was “the citizenry” being protected in this new dispensation? According to the draft document, which now hopefully rests in eternal peace on a ministry shelf, some mechanism was needed to, either through content regulation or management, protect the citizenry “from unwanted or unexpected exposure to harmful, distasteful or socially malignant content.”

Now, where have we been recently hearing such language?

Allow me to answer my own question. Such language can be found in almost every single piece of current and proposed legislation which seeks to come to terms with the unregulated world of online content. It is there in the Data Protection Act and vexing Cybercrime legislation and has been like a phantom stalking successive versions of the Broadcasting Code of the Telecommunications Act–this paternalistic intention to protect a society from itself through regimes of open censorship.

Everywhere, there is this apparent compulsion to legislate enlightenment and to attempt to censor our society out of trouble. So, even in moving away from use of the word “Censors”, there was in 2008 the euphemistic title of a “Film and Video Review Authority and Board.”

This occurred even when the framers of a new way forward conceded that “internationally, in light of the principles of free speech, governments have moved away from the activity of content censorship, preferring instead to classify content.

“It is the expectation that, save for clearly illegal content, an informed market is better positioned to select preferred material for consumption.”

This is what Public Administration and Communications minister, Maxie Cuffie, hopefully had in mind when he introduced the current Board of Film Censors–a market approach to consumer choice, guided by an industry framework that promotes greater creativity and more creation.

Indeed, the minister’s stated commitment to such an approach must surely come up against prevailing official views on what is to be done about online content. For, though the proviso of “clearly illegal content” is suitable for addressing concerns about the abuse of children and some issues related to the security of the state, what is constantly on show is a tendency to create new offences that have the impact of criminalising creative content.

This is not to advocate any Wild West conditions on the online frontier. It is now well-established that online content is as criminally and civilly actionable as any other when addressing issues of defamation and the facilitation of criminal acts through expression of different types.

Censorship of the Internet has suffered this problem where people continue to believe that in order to bring some level of order and control to the landscape, new crimes need to be prescribed. So, we have been hearing a lot about “annoying” and other language.

There are also relatively “old” frontiers that need to be examined. For example, there is a Theatres and Dance Halls Act of 1935 which seeks to punish activities “injurious to public morals” and which has been selectively applied over the years, including one particularly embarrassing raid on a Central Bank stage in 1991 where a play called “Home Sweet Home” was being staged.

All of this to say that I wish the Board of Film Censors all the very best. Its members would need all the luck in the world. However, among its ranks are some eminently sensible people associated with different aspects of the film business who understand that the best option for moving forward is what I described in this space last week as “the freedom default”; meaning that erring on the side of freedom is always the superior choice.

After all these years I remain decidedly on the side-lines looking on closely. A change of name would not do it for me. Let’s see what enlightened self-interest produces.