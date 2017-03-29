Planning, co-ordination essential to minimise risk

Garvin Heerah, The Meteorological Services of T&T has forecast for the March to May period near normal rainfall.

They have said this will lead to a notable reduction in water levels and flows. In addition, there will be increased browning of weeds, grass, bush and some forest species, particularly during March and early April. This, they say, will increase bush and forest fire potential.

There will be an increase in the number, duration and intensity of consecutive very hot days and nights which can lead to short duration hot spells.

Bearing in mind the potential danger and high risk facing all areas, both agricultural and residential, it would be very beneficial for national security agencies to develop a pro-active, co-ordinated approach and start planning and engaging stakeholders, as the dry season and bush fire is upon us.

The Fire Services, with the authorisation from the Ministry of National Security, should prompt the process by calling a special meeting with all the actors and review each agency’s readiness for the “fight.”

An asset and personnel status should be prepared in accordance with a working template to determine where the gaps and deficiencies are, so there will be ample lead time to address all the shortfalls, a sense of readiness and working plan will be in place.

We should not be sitting idly by, twiddling our thumbs and marking time. A whole lot of dependency and operational emphasis is placed onto the T&T Defence Force Air Guard, for air firefighting tactics. There should be an inter-agency approach to ensure that between the Fire Services and the Air Guard cross fertilisation is taking place, so that each element appreciates the other’s capacity and limitations, inclusive of an inter-agency communications plan, that is compatible amongst all operational arms that will be involved in the effort.

The time is perfect now to begin strategic and operational discussions, known in the industry as theatre of operations, to look integrally at this matter and to ensure public and situational awareness kicks in well before critical management is required.

Key agencies to be contacted and engaged operationally are:

• T&T Police Service;

• Water and Sewage Authority;

• T&T Defence Force (Army, Coast Guard, Air Guard and Reserves);

• Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management;

• Tobago Emergency Management Agency;

• Regional Corporations;

• Chaguaramas Development Authority;

• Forestry Division;

• Meteorological Office;

• Regional Health Authorities’

• Global Medical Response TT (GMRTT).

It is strongly advised that a national co-ordination approach be adopted to minimise risk. A major component of these operations should be a comprehensive undertaking by the Ministry of National Security to maximise all assets and resources and to complement the national operation with the fullest capacity and technology available for on-scene command duties. The lead agency that has primacy in this domain is the T&T Fire Services.

If we fail embark on pre planning and proactive co-ordinated approach, we will fall into the bad practice of reactive operations and be forced to scramble without knowledge and information on all the operational actors who can lend significant support and assets to the effort.