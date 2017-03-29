SMALL POT FOR WALCOTT

Poets, as most Trinidadians know, are people who write words that rhyme or, if they’re really good poets, don’t. But many Trinis would only have heard of the St Lucian-born poet, playwright and poor dresser Derek Walcott last week, when the newspapers reported his death on the front page because he got the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1992.

Even in literate countries, however, most people don’t read poetry. This is because the best poetry is hard to understand since, if it was easy, literary critics would have to work for a living. You can only figure out what a poet means if you understand metaphor, tropes, and recipes that require shallots.

So, as a literary exercise, I feature in today’s column the poetry of Hector Mannix, who was Walcott’s third cousin twice removed and, more importantly, a figment of his imagination. Using one of Hector’s most noteworthy poems, Ode to Apoplexy which is clearly influenced by Walcott’s lapels, I will explain each line through background and context, though of course not at the same time.

Sturgeon in a pan, made in a China store,

The steak of this bull still halves our world.

I press my pen hard on bad news,

Wrestle with Ramcharitar and fail.

It is no use:

Trochee, anapaest, dactyl,

A raceless critic is a primate’s dream

And what’s all this talk about steelband anyway?

In Abdulah’s church my brain is a charred vault

Where Marxists roost with a fleam.

The parasitic oligarchy was not Eric’s fault,

Three two are factors, who behold

Farrell’s star actors; we hold

On to debt, defying this solution.

His tremendous respect was based

On Harris’s ability to imitate a newt.

Pate, we were told, like part

Feeds on illusion.

Suicide is a good career move:

Ophelia, Mrs Woolf, and that feministe garbage

No sex please, this Tobago love

Rejects her head in a brown paper bag;

Woman, wasp-waisted, then wasp-tongued,

Hissing to enemies how much I wronged

You, how just you were,

Making Lenin out of Lucifer:

Where the inheritors of the middle passage stewed

Yard fowl chickens, still clamped below their hatch,

Breeding like felonies of a brood brewed

Whose lives revolve around church, graveyard, starch,

There are more Baptists in jail

Than are dreamt of in your philosophy;

I have been bitten, I must avoid infection,

Can I get some of Kitchener’s injection?

Oh no! Another publisher’s rejection!

“Sturgeon in a pan.” This refers to Hector’s lifelong obsession to cook fish in a cast-iron skillet without sticking. He spent many hours watching the Food Network, but this didn’t reduce his poetic output since he ended up writing 37 sonnets in praise of Bobby Flay. Some critics, however, claimed that this wasn’t because Hector was a gourmand, but because it was easy to find words that rhymed with Flay.

“A raceless critic is a primate’s dream.” Hector had a recurring nightmare where he was a chimpanzee in the Olympics 100-metres dash. He eventually sought therapy, and was advised to read Foucault and immigration statistics. This made Hector realise that there were worse things in life, and his nightmares ceased. However, he could never again speak to a Grenadian without cold sweating.

“Abdulah’s church.” An ironic reference to professional wrestling. Hector knew it was fake, but argued that the bikini trunks were real.

“Where Marxists roost with a fleam.” A fleam is a stick that doctors once used for bloodletting, which Hector felt was just as effective for curing ills as magnetic shoes and socialism. He had once hoped to become a member of the parasitic oligarchy, but was unable to do so because of a fear of fleas. Nonetheless, he continued to vote PNM until bellbottoms went out of style, for which he blamed CLR James’s sandals.

“Harris’s debt.” A reference to Aloysius Harris of Quenk Road in Cunupia, with whom Hector had a long-standing dispute over money owed for goat cheese. Harris was a man notorious for being unable to add or subtract or trim his nose hairs. However, Farrell, a police sergeant, always protected Harris because of his ability to copy cough syrup labels. Hence Hector’s bitterness.

“Pate, we were told, like part.” As he turned 40, Hector experienced a mid-life crisis, when his hairline began to recede. Although he briefly attempted combovers, he later decided that killing himself would be more effective. He attempted to do so by reading Virginia Woolf’s complete works but, despite an agony of ennui, failed to expire.

“Yard fowl chickens.” Hector always tried to eat free-range meat, but was hampered by a weak jaw. Eventually, by chewing bubble gum every day, his mastication improved so much that he was able to consume a whole chicken within 12 minutes while humming Sugar Bum Bum.

“Publisher’s rejection.” Hector had a habit of asking publishers for sex, under the guise of promoting Caribbean literature. He was once accused of sexual harassment, but his accuser was a gay rights activist and so unprotected by law, data or handsomeness.

Kevin Baldeosingh is a professional writer, author of three novels, and co-author of a Caribbean history textbook.