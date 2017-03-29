WALCOTT’S TRINIDAD, TRINIDAD’S WALCOTT

One determined man or woman can change everything. From the current US president to the first prime minister of Trinidad & Tobago, examples abound. But was Derek Walcott such a one? His presence here at the strange moment between the failure of the Federation and Independence, and his remaining here for two decades after, had an effect, but what?

To say he created lasting change would be overstating. His efforts were hamstrung as they were attempted. His group, the Trinidad Theatre Workshop, which was an extension of his own mind, was never allowed to settle and develop. It’s been homeless or in stasis for most of its life. (Though the present Government has helped the TTW to live for another five years with the grant of a lease to a building.)

The irony is that for all the fulsome praise being heaped on Derek Walcott’s now-decomposing (but composing still) head, many people don’t know what his life here was like. It was fraught with penury, bacchanal, suffering and not a few political intrigues.

It’s visible in his poems from Sea Grapes and The Star Apple Kingdom, especially the ones redacted for the Collected Poems (1948-1984). An example is The Silent Woman, for Gene Miles: “Now the executives in business suits / The dealers in shrugs and smiles / Like all the other smilers who have lived /Can settle with relief now / To their luncheons, appointments and commissions / Because her final silence has arrived.”

Even in the poems that survived, like The Spoiler’s Return and the Star Apple Kingdom, which I don’t know how many people read these days, are some pretty dark visions. There were the specific fingers pointing at Trinidad (from Spoiler): “All those who promise free and just debate / then blow up radicals to save the state / then allow, in democracy’s defence / a parliament of spiked heads on a fence / all you go bawl out, “Spoils, things ain’t so bad / This ain’t the dark age, is just Trinidad.” And things weren’t much better when he looked at the region (in Star Apple): “One morning the Caribbean was cut up / by seven prime ministers who bought the sea in bolts /… who sold it at a markup to the conglomerates.”

There was a price for this criticism of the powers that were (and which remain in control today). The people who knew Walcott tell me he was usually hard up for money. His international success as a poet didn’t translate here into any of the resources routinely given to accomplished writers, thinkers and artists in places where their contributions are recognised. It was left for the US to do this, with the MacArthur (“Genius grant”) Award in 1981.

But Walcott’s experience wasn’t just illustrative of the way the artist is mistreated by West Indian society. It also illustrated the consequences of the mumpsimus society refusing to acknowledge art, stubbornly embracing ersatz, politically gratuitous art. Walcott wrote many times, despairingly, about the cult of amateurism infecting all artistic enterprises, which he tried for years to treat. A “special correspondent” to this paper in 1966 (November 4), describing the Basement Theatre, noted it was a significant force in inculcating a sense of artistic professionalism, and training actors and writers. The correspondent wrote: “in some mysterious way the Basement Theatre has provided an experience which no other theatre group has managed to present.” He/she continued that, “it is unfortunate that this society seems to lack a public critical in the creative arts.”

The result of the lack of critical/artisitic consciousness had been noted by Walcott himself some weeks earlier, talking about Jean Genet’s absurdist play, The Blacks, put on by his company: “The Blacks failed. That the houses were packed night after night is irrelevant. It failed because embarrassed audiences, sitting stupefied before such apparent irreverence, did not understand it. Part of the reason for the audiences failing to understand it was because the players did not understand it either.”

“Belle Fanto (a local play by Eric Roach),” continued Walcott, “succeeded because it was so easy for anyone of us in the audience or on the stage to draw on atavistic memories and familiar environment.” In the preceding sentence lies the tragedy and malaise of past and present Trinidad: its refusal to abandon its atavistic, childish self-absorption, to move from an irrational belief of its competence and completeness, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

I’m almost annoyed to bring Carnival into this, but this state describes the metastasis of the Carnival mentality and its artistic consequences—the notion that we, Trinidad, are complete and self-sufficient in terms of mind, emotion, art and material selves via the festival.

This anosognosic ignorance is the defining characteristic of today’s Trinidad, as it was of Walcott’s Trinidad: a place whose mentality the artist sometimes called the people’s poet laureate, Sparrow, described in his Take Your Steel Beam and Go. Trinidadians, responding to his challenge to their stultified intellectual and emotional status quo, a result of retaining the PNM for 30 years, chased him away saying: “We like it so. We free.”

The growth in artistic consciousness is not a thing in itself. It’s shorthand for increased and sharpened critical thinking, emotional sensitivity, and the values that create a civilised society. The value of these traits is visible now in Europe and the US, where the forces of ignorance are being successfully challenged by institutions and people who possess this sensibility.

This is the Trinidad Walcott strove in vain to create, but what we have today is the Trinidad that ultimately defeated him.