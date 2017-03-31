WHY BOTHER TO MARCH?

With each new day, the gravity of crime in Trinidad and Tobago is amplified. A recent newspaper headline said it all with its simple, yet macabre, “An Air of Death.”

The discovery of Sharlene Soomai’s body was supposed to be a new low. She left her home at 7.30 one evening bound for a nearby parlour and was devoured by the darkness.

This is not a new low. We have long since hit rock bottom and are furiously working with pickaxes to find some previously undiscovered depths of depravity.

It’s tempting to assume that society has, by and large, become inured to the increasingly perverse bloodshed. There are some voices, however, trying to rally citizens against this surge in brutality and the state’s clearly ineffectual response.

I’ve been following the efforts of one citizen on Facebook attempting to pull together a march in reaction to the unremitting slaughter.

There were several encouraging expressions of interest. As with all things on Facebook, though, it’s best to wait for that cheque to clear.

A few years ago, I was part of attempts to co-ordinate a coastal clean-up at Orange Valley on the west coast. From their part, the Facebook posse was in there like swimwear!

At the actual clean-up, I could only put three faces to the many voices who promised to show. The rest sent their sincere apologies.

Still, if you are going to organise a march, Facebook is as good a place as any. Particularly interesting, though, were the derisive reactions to the suggestion.

“Marching only wears out your shoes”;

“Political marches increase awareness, but it isn’t a remedy or solution for anything.”

Well, there’s one thing those naysayers got right, a march isn’t a remedy for anything. What marching does is create a culture of action. When citizens come together for a national cause, we demonstrate to politicians we are not prepared to sit on our hands as they dishonour their oaths of office.

Yet, it’s not simply about pressuring the government or opposition to pursue or enforce legislation to combat crime.

While marches may not produce overnight results, they gradually change the way people think about the power they have to effect change.

The “why bother to march?” question is not unique to T&T. Many questioned the wisdom of half a million people descending on Washington in a women’s march after Donald Trump had already won the election. People asked “why didn’t you vote?”

What most people missed is the women’s march wasn’t merely an expression of opposition to Trump’s presidency.

Americans assembled to put the Trump administration on notice that they would not go gently into that good night on many of Trump’s perverse ambitions.

The march also gave people an opportunity to collectively decide on a series of actions. Filmmaker Michael Moore urged those in the gathering to call congress every day.

In that sense the women’s march on Washington was the means, but not the end in itself. People were sent away with individual actions to keep the cause alive.

Sometimes people want to do something but aren’t sure of what they should do. A march allows them to network with groups who’ve put a lot of thought into concrete actions which can push the conversation and change along.

People looking for some earth-shaking reaction to a march usually miss the many small tremors this form of activism actually triggers. I was encouraged by the determination of two young men who staged an anti-crime march in Princes Town recently.

From all accounts, the small gathering was an apolitical statement of defiance against the criminal class determined to drag this country to hell.

Although modest in size, the placard-bearing group inspired at least two motorists to pull over and join them. The two young organisers said they intend to hold further, similar demonstrations to raise awareness.

Awareness is more than accessing information about the extent of crime. It’s also about learning how activism, both collective and individual, can give society an edge in the fight against lawlessness.

Marching and political protests also attract media attention which fuels informed public discussion. The anti-smelter campaign was tremendously effective in sustaining media coverage. There were detailed analyses of the potential risks and benefits of the smelters both in print and on television for much of the campaign’s life. Citizens rose up against the smelters with a unified voice rarely seen in this country.

When societies unite to confront prevailing crises, this represents not only a shot over the bow of governments, but ignites a spark among ordinary people to speak out and act in their own best interests.

There will always be those who will defend the inaction or ineptitude of their government, whether UNC or PNM, until their dying breath.

With the current state of crime that breath may come sooner than they are prepared to admit. For the rest of us who crave relief from the rampant purge of life, innocent and not-so-innocent, marching is not the solution, but an important first step in driving lasting change.