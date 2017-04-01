ENTERPRISE—ANTI-CRIME TEST CASE

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, for all his military background, has been known to voice statements in Parliament without shouting or showing much emotion.

No mean feat considering his stress-burdened portfolio. At Tuesday’s Senate session, however, Dillon’s insistent tones, defending Government’s handling of the crime situation, conveyed his own feelings regarding the matter.

Because by now Dillon would have weighed the depth of anger, despair, fear and hopelessness in the country regarding crime. Measured public frustration about Government’s management of the situation. And hoped to prevent anyone being found further wanting.

With unrest in gang-war-torn Enterprise and the prospect of this compounding Government’s already congested profile, Dillon declared: “The responsibility to treat with crime is ours, we’ll do all required—even if we have to do it alone.”

His boss wasn’t present to hear Dillon’s earnest delivery. But during the 2015 general election campaign as then-Opposition leader, Keith Rowley cited crime as T&T’s number one problem and pledged (on May 17, 2015) to tackle it.

In case Enterprise PNM councillor Ronald Heerah didn’t know. Or wasn’t interested then, either.

(Rowley’s office didn’t state what date he’ll be returning from his current US business trip/vacation. And there was no enquiring about return dates after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting since—for the first time in a while–a media briefing wasn’t held in his absence, though several have been previously.)

After Dillon’s declarations, Enterprise is now the poster child for Government’s war on crime, a general representation of the challenge since factors there (gang-related nature and self styled “Muslims”) also apply on other fronts.

While Dillon fulfilled his warning that the time was “now” for a “concentration of force” in Enterprise, subsequent arrests—spawning protests—indicated the battle for the district isn’t over.

“We’re not giving up—not on the community; not to negative elements,” Dillon said yesterday ahead of a walkabout in the area.

While Dillon’s promised Enterprise police station will serve as concrete symbol of the law, the plan to recover the district requires flushing-out of culprits which hopefully will continue before the station is launched and ancillary services are initiated to support Enterprise’s rehabilitation. Opposition MP Fazal Karim correctly diagnosed that it requires CCTV monitoring, community outreach by police to establish residents’ rapport, plus training/opportunities to replace gang “employment.”

Announcement of the police station confirmed failure of Government’s Enterprise army post, which came seven months after the 2016 murder of reputed gang leader Selwyn “Robocop” Alexis. Why a joint army/police post failed must be identified and what level of heavier handling is required should be quantified, to prevent recurrence with the police station.

Some Enterprise folk, watching the situation develop over years, says it’s a struggle for control, focused on surviving relatives and colleagues of Alexis and rival faction, the self-styled Unruly Isis.

The entities between which Enterprise has been held “hostage” are only two of 179 gangs known to be operating locally up to January. Last week in Parliament, Dillon said between September 2011 and January 2017 the number of T&T gangs ranged from approximately 92 to 179. Gang members numbered between 1,500 to 1,600.

But if (as he said) the number of youths involved in gang activity between September 2011 and January 2017 was 54, it implies gangs aren’t merely comprised of naive, unformed youths, but adults of full reckoning capacity. Confirmation that gang-related crime in T&T is heavily organised.

In Enterprise’s case, some Muslims, say “Unruly Isis” numbers over 57, between Crown Trace and surrounding streets to Freeport.

“We know some fled the area since lock down; they’re being tracked,” Dillon added.

Drug business in Enterprise is an open secret.

Neighbourhood stalwarts recount deceased Allan “Scanny” Martin living in the area. Or when (name given) arrived with “a basket of guns” in 2014. And earlier periods when alleged police connections enabled dominance of some gang leaders as opposed to others. The situation has left a particularly bitter taste for Muslim community members, already coping with international reports about nationals joining Isis (the real one), from whom Enterprise’s “unrulies” have name—borrowed.

Islamic front leader Umar Abdullah says he’s been interviewed by German, Swedish, Brazilian, US and Saudi Arabian media, with an Al Jazeera documentary on the situation, expected May 3.

Official US declaration of Shane Crawford as an Isis fighter has been followed by T&T’s moves toward same. Crawford’s upset mother, yesterday queried what assets could be frozen, saying “word on the ground” is he’s dead. She noted the US gave an address for other fighters, but none for him.

With T&T’s image integral to economic recovery plans—and at stake—no less than full effort is demanded to win the war for Enterprise, towards advancing nationwide crime battle. Dillon’s call now.