MAN & CHILD: Licks lies

Most people in T&T approve of licks, but only for other people’s children.

All surveys show that over 85 per cent of respondents say that licks should be used to discipline children. When you take a closer look at the surveys which show this, however, it turns out that most of the people who say this got little or no physical punishment when they were children, and hardly punish their own children by that method.

A 2015 survey conducted by the Citizens Security Programme found that 26 per cent of boys and 18 per cent of girls got licks, and this was a drop since the precious survey in 2007. A 2011 Norms and Values survey done by the ANSA McAL Psychological Research Centre found that, among 15- to 18-year-olds, 35 per cent had never been slapped or hit by their parents, while 25 per cent of 19- to 25-year-olds had never experienced physical punishment. And in 2009 survey by the UWI Family Development Project found that just a quarter of their respondents had experienced any sort of violent acts, from slapping to pushing.

So what all these surveys indicate is that most adults have not themselves gotten licks when they were children, and the proportion of children getting licks is dropping fast.

Now some people make take this as proof that less licks means more violence and crime in the society. But the data also indicate that licks is actually more prevalent in communities which produce the most criminals. And research from more advanced nations indicates that beating children is correlated with later delinquency and violence.

There is also some research that indicates that beating children reduces their cognitive abilities–ie makes it more difficult for them to learn. The 2011 survey showed that persons with the least educational qualifications had been beaten most as children. So 27 per cent of respondents at primary school level and been slapped or hit often, as compared to , 18 per cent of tertiary educated persons. Those who had tertiary education got less licks as children–61 per cent of them had been slapped or hit by their parents sometimes, as compared to 47 per cent of persons with just primary education. Interestingly, though, the percentage of respondents who never been beaten as children was virtually the same at all socio-economic levels: 26 per cent primary, 21 per cent tertiary.

The assumption made by parents who beat their children is that such “discipline” is necessary to ensure that the children internalise proper behaviour. But the internalisation of good values can only happen through self-discipline, and children only become self-disciplined through discussion and example by their parents and other care-givers. After all, most parents who beat their small children stop doing so when the children become teenagers–when they can run away or hit back. And, indeed, the CSP survey showed that 30 per cent of parents hit their three- to seven-year-olds but only 13 per cent hit children who were over 13 years. And when these parents can no longer use licks to keep children in line, they have no other method to fall back on.

It therefore seems that, if there’s a difference between criminals and law-abiding citizens, it’s at least partly because the former got plenty licks when they were small.