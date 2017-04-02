‘Pity the powers that be don’t think like this’

When supply outstrips demand, prices drop and that will be disruptive for T&T, as if the current situation isn’t bad enough. Some analysts have gone so far as to predict $10 oil. A recent IMF report (Jan 2017) predicts prices anywhere between $30-$170 per barrel. A spread like that means they don’t know it either.

Peak oil demand will be a shock to the oil and gas industry. The reason for the drop in demand is that we are transitioning to clean energy. In particular, electric vehicles will make a big impact on the demand for oil, but also solar and wind energy, which becomes cheaper by the day.

As climate realists, we should welcome the transition to clean fuels. That’s essential to life as we know it on earth. At a personal level though, as Trinidadians and Tobagonians we worry for our country because we do not see the economic reforms taking place that will guarantee future prosperity.

The prevailing view in T&T is that the current economic dip is cyclical and that we just have to tighten the belt, suck salt, get some gas from Venezuela and have faith in future finds. Hope might be policy, but it’s not a strategy.

Van Beurden is viewed by some oil and gas industry analysts as a contrarian. Of course he’s also the corporate equivalent of a 2000 pound gorilla in the room, who heads the world’s 6th largest company by revenue.

He recently joked about Royal Dutch Shell being the “NGO from The Hague”, making a reference to its corporate social-social-responsibility policies, transition to clean(er) energy and the company’s headquarters in the Dutch seat of government. Van Beurden is putting his money where his mouth is. Shell is divesting from the dirtiest of oils, the hated Canadian tar sands and expanding into natural gas, hence the takeover of BG via which it has become one of the largest producers in T&T.

The company sees natural gas as a pathway to lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The company is also positioning itself a major player in wind energy with multi-billion-dollar investments in North Sea wind farms, biofuels and other renewables.

The social acceptability of the fossil fuel industry is under fire. School children are taught that fossil fuels are killing the earth and they take this idea into adulthood. Van Beurden had a front row seat of the protests against Shell’s failed attempt to mine oil in the Arctic, one of the planet’s last untouched habitats. The attempt to spoil this remote place was the subject of a sustained media assault on Shell by environmental groups, and rightfully so.

It will be interesting to see how Shell will respond to political events in Venezuela. The suspension of the democratically elected congress puts Shell in a difficult position with regard to the proposed Dragon gas field. It is one thing to invest in a country which has a pretence of democracy, but can Van Beurden still be seen to follow a socially acceptable business model by making new investments in a dictatorship in the Americas in 2017? The Organisation of American States (OAS) describes the move as the “final blow to democracy in the country.”

What about our local energy industry? I asked local energy expert Dr James Lee Young, whose resume includes senior management positions with Shell, to extrapolate on what the future holds for T&T.

He said: “As it is today we are stuck with the following: 1) Seven years or so of remaining proven gas reserves; 2) oil production in terminal decline; 3) Oil and gas prices likely to remain muted over the next few years; 4) recent exploration efforts unsuccessful and even if they were it would still be three to five years before production is on stream; 5) declining gas production and pinning our hopes on a measly 100 to 300 mmscf/d of Venezuelan gas. Net-net we continue to pursue the old model. It is difficult to see anything on the horizon to pull us out of this one.”

Dr Lee Young recalled a conversation he had with his teenage son, about why we need to cut back on spending. He said “But Dad all economies are cyclical and we will soon come out of this one,” I explained that we are a single-commodity based economy and that soon we shall run out of this commodity and also that the prices for it are weak. He understood and said we should have diversified long ago. Smart kid. Pity the powers that be don’t think like this.”

