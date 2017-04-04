THE RUN AROUND AND BONE HEALTH

Osteoporosis, or weak, porous bones among the elderly due to loss of calcium, and reflux of stomach contents in newborn babies, are two diseases now in vogue, especially among the well-off.

They are being diagnosed so often that it must seem if your grandmother doesn’t have osteoporosis and your baby reflux, you are just not living properly.

Bone is living tissue that is always in flux. Bones are constantly being broken down and, at the same time, built up.

The state of your bones depends to a great extent on which one of these predominates.

In healthy individuals who get enough calcium, vitamin D and physical activity, bone production exceeds bone destruction up to about age 30. After that, destruction typically exceeds production.

Preventing osteoporosis depends on two things: making the strongest, densest bones possible during the first 30 years of life and limiting the amount of bone loss in adulthood.

Apart from calcium and vitamin D, there are two things in childhood that make bones strong. One is if you are lucky enough to have been breastfed and the other is physical activity.

Children who were breastfed and run around outside in the sun have strong bones .

After age 30, despite the talk about taking calcium and medication, there is little you can do to strengthen your bones. It’s all downhill although you can slow down the process.

Calcium is interesting. Because bone is full of calcium, it’s easy to believe all you have to do is take calcium and presto, your bones become strong again. It’s not so simple.

The body is a bit more complicated than that.

Everyone knows milk is full of calcium, so everyone assumes,with the help of some judicious advertising, that if you drink milk, either as a child or as an adult, you will strengthen your bones.

Unfortunately, drinking milk does not translate into strong bones. People who drink the highest quantities of milk actually have the highest cases of bone fractures and osteoporosis. No one knows why. Strangely, research in this key area is just not being done.

Whilst getting enough calcium from childhood through adulthood helps build bones up and then helps slow the loss of bone as we age, it is not clear, though, that we need as much calcium as is generally recommended, and it’s also not clear that dairy products are really the best source of calcium.

In the USA, really massive amounts of calcium, mainly coming from milk (three glasses a day!), are recommended for adults despite there being little evidence that so much calcium prevents osteoporosis.

Other countries recommend much lower doses.

The British for example have established calcium requirements for adults that are almost 25 per cent lower than the Americans.

The Brits do tend to be a bit more independent of business interests than their cousins across the Atlantic.

In countries such as India, Japan, and Peru where average daily calcium intake is less than a third of the US recommendation for adults, the incidence of bone fractures is low.

It’s worth repeating that bone fractures from osteoporosis are most common in those countries with a high intake of milk.

One reason for this may be that the calcium in milk is not absorbed as readily as calcium in other foods such as fish, green leafy vegetables, such as lettuce and water cress, nuts and seeds as well as in dried beans and legumes.

Physical activity is important for keeping bones strong. It must be physical activity that puts some strain or stress on bones such as walking, dancing, jogging, weightlifting, stair-climbing and hiking.

Not swimming though. Water supports the bones.

Getting enough Vitamin D is just as important to bone health as calcium. Your skin makes Vitamin D from sunlight.

It’s hardly necessary for any West Indian to take extra Vitamin D, unless you are locked up. It’s people, especially if they are dark-skinned, who live above or below 40 degrees latitude, where the sun is weak, who need to take vitamin D supplements.

Other vitamins are important. One is Vitamin K, found mainly in green, leafy vegetables. Think callaloo or bhagi.

Low levels of circulating vitamin K are linked with low bone density. Supplementation with vitamin K shows improvements in biochemical measures of bone health.

Vitamin A, usually associated with good vision, is important too, but in a certain form. Too much preformed vitamin A (also known as retinol) can promote fractures. Foods such as sweet potato, carrots and spinach have the best form of vitamin A precursor, beta-carotene, which does not increase your fracture risk.

An important limiting factor in the development of strong bones is the amount of protein that one eats. The body needs protein to build healthy bones but again in moderation.

As your body digests protein, it releases acids into the bloodstream, which the body neutralises by drawing calcium from the bones, thus weakening them. So big hamburger or steak eaters have weaker bones than vegetarians.

Finally the ubiquitous and harmful sweet drink. In addition to its link with obesity and diabetes, people who regularly drink sweet drinks have lower bone mineral density than those who do not.

Sweet drinks have high levels of phosphorous, which decreases the absorption of calcium from the gut into the blood stream and contribute to weaker bones.

It’s the first 30 years that are important though. If children are not allowed to run around outside in the sun they will suffer from osteoporosis as adults. It’s as simple as that.