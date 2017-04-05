During the period March 17-19, 2017, Indians from across the diaspora gathered in T&T to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the abolition of indentureship which began in 1838.

Many speeches and historical presentations were delivered at these gatherings, including a written presentation on the Significance of History, by the president of the Hindu Students’ Association, Ms Nisha Ramracha, who is based in New York. I hereunder re-produce part of that presentation:

“The Indian diaspora has achieved major successes since leaving India almost 200 years ago. This community, however, rarely pays heed to the importance of history, archaeology and other related areas of study. Generations have belittled and undervalued these subjects while never appreciating the tremendous advantages for mental, spiritual, physical, political and academic growth.

“We have neglected the significance of subjects such as the social sciences, humanities and politics, but we especially do not understand the importance of history and archaeology. For a community that does so well economically all over the world, if only we understood the subtle power of history which constitutes everything in our past and defines us. Our future progress depends on understanding our origins.

“History for most people gives them an identity. They begin to understand who they are, from where they came, the struggles their forefathers faced to survive and gives them an idea of how to deal with present circumstances. Understanding the needs of their society or specific civilisation creates awareness about what they should maintain, keep, fight for, and stand up for.

“The leaders and heroes you choose to represent you in history will determine if that identity becomes a strong and enduring one. An identity helps you to act in encounters with others. History is a reconnaissance mission. Our identity will give us a shared collective memory and aid us in dealing with situations. History also presents us with solutions to problems we are facing now; obstacles people have faced before and how to overcome them.

“We can speculate the future and build upon past accomplishments. If we see our failures we can overcome them. This is why a coach will record a team in order to analyse their failures. Even when they win they could still review the tape to see where they could have improved. Those who do not know history are destined to repeat its mistakes.

“Recently I travelled to India on an archaeology expedition and I was able to examine some of the forts and compare them to forts I had seen on a recent dig in Romania during the same period in Europe and they were certainly not of the same calibre. They were grander and more lavish in India with less functioning military architecture. European forts were far more prepared for any attack than those in India.

“A great civilisation was conquered 300 years ago without fighting a single battle because of the interference in the affairs of history. Let that be a lesson. Much of our history should have become self-evident by now. The world has had revolutions before war, famines, movements, persecution, genocide and almost every group on the planet has a community plan of action. If you do not know your history then you have already lost every battle that is coming.

“History teaches about effective leadership. In turbulent times or even in the executive boardroom we can depend on time-tested strategies to be victorious. In my life, I have learnt one brilliant tactic from General George Washington: if circumstance is not on your side, think outside the box; use guerilla tactics to win.

“History and archaeology studies will bring to the Indian diaspora a positive identity, confidence, pride and hence a constructive perception of ourselves. Before you can have a cause you need to know your worth. With a positive identity comes pride, and pride brings confidence. Indian-descended students do not speak freely of their ancestors’ achievements because they do not know what they are.

“They cannot defend their predecessors because they do not fully comprehend their struggle to survive. Most Indian students in this country can name Dr Eric Williams, but know very little if at all of the achievements of Dr Rudranath Capildeo, Siewdass Sadhu or Bhadase Sagan Maraj. Hindu children do not know who built the first mud hut schools for them.

“If you ask an Indo-Trinidadian child about his history he will say the Fatel Razack, 1845, and we brought roti and created doubles and chutney music. Our textbooks at the primary, secondary and university are not providing information.

“Imagine the confidence they would mustered if they understood the scientific and architectural achievements of the Mauryas, Pallavas, Pandyas, Cholas, Marathas and the Vijayanagara Empires. India had over ten universities up till the twelfth century. Taxila the oldest in the world was teaching over 68 subjects and having over ten thousand students. Zero, pi and surgery started in India. Martial arts probably started in India as well.

“What dreams they could aspire to when we not only write about it, but historians could dissect the importance of electing the first Indian prime minister Basdeo Panday and the first female prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar in times when no one believed it was possible in Trinidad and Tobago.”