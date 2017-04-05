WE LIKE IT LIKE LYSENKO?

I was most curious to see what Terrence Farrell had to say about the cultural roots of economic underachievement in Trinidad and Tobago, which is the subtitle of his new book, We Like it So? The issue had been broached in his previous book, The Underachieving Society, a valuable history of Trinidadian economic folly from 1958-2008.

Unlike its predecessor We Like it So? is a disappointment. It begins its noble intention—discovering why Trinidadians are so ignorant and self-destructive—as an academic book, but degenerates quickly into nostalgia and cliché.

Dr Farrell starts by laying out theory, social history, data and analytic tools from World Values Survey reports and the Geerte Hofstede cultural dimensions system.

He identifies source texts in calypso lyrics and the works of creative writers and essayists. He also identifies as texts memes, anecdotes and personal observations, and the book is soon drowned by these, which are often inane and bolstered by (too many) quotes from newspaper columnists.

He concludes with five strategies to change contextual behaviours: “respectful engagement,” use of “formal language,” “enforcing discipline,” “making systems work,” and “establishing connections with the Folk to promote democracy and foster innovation.”

The quality of these range from a masterful grasp of the obvious, to “Whoa there, cowboy,” to “Oh, for god’s sake.”

The coup de grâce of this line of thought is the penultimate paragraph of the book, outlining solutions: “the commercial possibilities of steelbands, fashion designers, chefs, entertainers etc (sic) must be harnessed across the divides of class and location.”

Quite remarkable, the embrace of conventional wisdom, since that’s what has us in the present straits, but I’ll get to that.

Most interesting about this book is what Umberto Eco calls its “background texts.”

These aren’t only the works cited, but the body of ideas the author has internalised and by which he is guided. The sources of these ideas are usually social, cultural, or political imaginaries—a concept of which Dr Farrell seems unaware, even as he makes use of it.

A revealing and crucial characteristic of Dr Farrell’s background texts is in his idea of elites: “In my considered view, the key is elite leadership”—that is, leadership by example.

The elite ostensibly comprises political, corporate, social and civic leadership. But the subtext is that the black professional upper-middle elite is preeminent. (The Indian professional and business classes are liminal.)

It’s a decidedly Victorian worldview which was popular in colonial Trinidad. (JJ Thomas is quoted more than once in the book.) I would even say that We Like it So? is a synecdoche (or a manifesto) for the elite to which Dr Farrell refers and belongs.

This elite is the heart and brain of “Creole society.” It controls much cultural terrain—the NGO sector, the media, and has influence in the educational, civil, state and judicial sectors.

It makes, and has made, many of the decisions which affect our lives. It is also responsible for the double-think, which reconciles failure with triumphalist rhetoric, if not outright delusionary grandeur, which has become a defining national characteristic.

Many of the ideas reproduced about culture (as in Chapter 14) are bromides of Creole cultural lore.

A good example is the viability of “the Folk,” a romanticised notion of the lower orders. Dr Farrell concludes this section noting approvingly that in recent times, “steeplan innovation and Carnival arts were finally given space within the walls of the UWI.”

Alongside this, he mentions the Western intellectual tradition, Weber’s Protestant Ethic, and acknowledges the need for rationality in national affairs.

But Dr Farrell doesn’t seem to recognise that the Folk in Creole culture (based on superstition, insularity, and atavism) is the antithesis to rationality.

He doesn’t recognise this because the impossible juxtaposition (Enlightenment rationality’s supposed compatibility with West Indian irrationality) is churned out by the ethnic-nationalist government agencies, and fed by the Carnival departments of UWI and UTT into the society.

Anyone dependent on these institutions for knowledge of Trinidadian society and culture would be fed imaginative, or fictional, geography, history, sociology and demography, incapable of explaining anything, or any place north or south of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway.

This is because the vast majority of research pursued at UTT and UWI is into Carnival and slavery, and conclusions are suspect at best. Apropos, outside of the book, I’ve heard its arguments repeated many times by people like the author—usually educated abroad, accomplished, and successful—who can’t understand why the society is committing suicide, and serially subverting itself. For them, looking at Enterprise must be like watching sci-fi. Yet they don’t see their own complicity if not enabling role.

This isn’t a new conclusion to readers of this column. But what’s different now is the concrete proof in We Like it So? Further, if a man with the abilities of Dr Farrell has been trapped in this web of thinking passing as knowledge, what chance has the ordinary person?

Policy-makers, and individuals, have been fed a steady diet of this mind-bending nonsense for the last few decades from educational and state institutions. Crucial and irreversible decisions have been based on them. Hence the society’s present state. (Mystery solved.)

None of this is to denigrate Dr Farrell, whose integrity and good intentions are undeniable. He simply reproduced what, to him, was accepted, honestly acquired, and legitimate knowledge. And the institutions that manufacture and disseminate the ideas he transmits are so tireless and ubiquitous you wonder if they’re really local. If only that persistence and efficiency could be directed to something useful.

I don’t know if it’s any comfort that this scenario isn’t unique to Trinidad and Tobago. From Trofim Lysenko in Soviet science, to Orwell’s novel, 1984, to Brexit, to the USA, 2017, it’s a thing and it’s happening.