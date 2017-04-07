Death penalty and the brutalisation effect

“Hang them high” and “Hang them in Woodford Square,” are cries of many Trinbagonians. Just over three months of the year have passed and over 130 murders are recorded, not to mention there’re numerous reports of missing persons especially young girls and boys.

T&T is calling out for stringent measures to be taken to address such issues that seem quite overwhelming. One potential measure is the implementation of capital punishment—a date with the hangman. The death penalty stands as the mandatory sentence for murder in T&T. To many, this seems like an appropriate sentence especially since emotions are ramping up due to the high murder rate.

It’s argued that the implementation of the death penalty has been used on numerous occasions as a form of appeasing the public. Is this really so? However, the automatic resumption of hangings, as being demanded by some sections of the public, isn’t as simple as one may think.

There’s judicial precedent in the case of Pratt and Morgan vs Attorney General of Jamaica (1994) when executing the death penalty. Here, executions ought not to take place more than five years after the sentence is handed down. It’s held that such delay constitutes “inhuman or degrading treatment” and is therefore unconstitutional. This led to the inability to execute individuals who spent more than five years on death row. Thus, their sentences were subsequently commuted to life imprisonment.

At present, there are over 30 people on death row in T&T. Ideally, within the five years from being sentenced, their execution should be carried out. However, many have been incarcerated for more than the five-year guideline. For the death penalty to be implemented, many factors including the backlog of criminal cases in the judicial system, the many and lengthy appeal processes etc, must be resolved.

In T&T, police detection rates in murder cases have remains relatively low. Furthermore, when a murder is detected, the number of years spent on remand weakens the effects of deterrence. As many criminologists have postulated, severity, celerity and certainty must all be present for punishment to serve as a deterrent. It’s quite clear that celerity and certainty are lacking to a great extent within the region.

How can motivated offenders fear punishment sanctioned by the state when the likelihood of them being caught is slim? As a result, there’s need to engender a system where punishment is severe, certain and swift is forefront.

As many are aware, the last time convicted killers were executed in T&T was in 1999 where a total of ten were hanged in the Dole Chadee bunch; and an additional two were executed later that year (Briggs and James). Interestingly, in 1999 a total of 93 murders occurred; this was one of the lowest murder rates T&T has seen since. Does that mean the low murder rate in 1999 was as a result of the executions which took place? Many are of the view that the two facts are indeed related. However, others argue that the murder rate was already steadily declining from the mid-1990s.

The 2012 Amnesty International Report stated that the claim above is not supported by facts; rather, scientific studies have consistently failed to find convincing evidence that the death penalty deters crime more effectively than other punishments. Some studies conclude that the death penalty is not an effective form of deterrence; and others indicate that the death penalty actually worsens the homicide rate or simply has no effect.

In fact, some criminologists noted that states that executed more than nine people in the last 20 years experienced deterrence; and that in states that had not reached this threshold, executions generally increased murders or have no significant impact. If these principles were applied to the T&T context, one can loosely assume that based on the history and culture of our criminal justice system the effects of the death penalty would be the latter; the increase of murders or the “brutalisation effect.”

Some criminologists outlined that this “brutalisation effect” stimulates homicide in the following ways. First, executions desensitise the public to the immorality of killing thus increasing the probability that some people will be motivated to kill. Second, the state legitimises the notion that vengeance for past misdeeds is acceptable. Third, executions also have an imitation effect where people actually follow the example set by the state.

In this light, arguments for or against the implementation of the death penalty should be made on sound evidence of its effectiveness rather than in the heights of emotions. It’s also necessary, given the nature of our criminal justice system, that there should be conversations on ways to improve its effectiveness especially as the government intends to resume it. In fact, there’s another side of the argument that the death penalty doesn’t really have to be a deterrent; it’s just an appropriate punishment for a crime. What do you think?

