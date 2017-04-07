No need to suffer in silence

Depression as an illness refers to the symptoms that define Major Depressive Disorder. This condition was first fully described by Burton (1845) who wrote the remarkably modern The Anatomy of Melancholy which described many features that have now come to be accepted about this disorder.

It is widespread and occurs in all age groups and social classes. It can present in a variety of ways and afflicts both body and mind.

Another interesting phenomenon is that the rates of this disorder seem to be increasing. Several research studies in the United States and Europe suggest that the risk of developing this disorder has increased by about two to threefold over the last 40 years alone.

While no detailed population surveys have been done in T&T, rates among specific groups, (students, people attending health centres, mall shoppers) have found that the rates of diagnosable depression vary between 14 and 30 per cent. These are consistent with similar studies done in other Western countries. This suggests that at any given time, between one to three in ten adults would meet criteria for being diagnosed with a major depressive episode.

The disorder is diagnosed when individuals experience periods of discernible sadness and depressed mood, loss of interest and pleasure from their usual activities and other symptoms such as changes in appetite and sleep, concentration problems and feelings of worthlessness and hopelessness for the most part of two weeks. There is also a loss of energy and motivation and becoming tired and fatigued far more easily than when they are well.

Another and perhaps the most significant symptom of depression is thought of and preoccupation with suicide. Suicidal behaviour is a critical health issue in T&T where the rates are significantly higher than for most of our regional neighbours with the exception of Guyana, Suriname and Cuba. It can also be associated with greater homicidal thinking and can for example give rise to murder-suicide.

Common presenting symptoms not specifically listed in the diagnostic criteria include unexplained pain and weakness and increased absent mindedness. However, these must accompany the low mood and /or loss of interest and pleasure. Other symptoms that commonly co-occur with depression are excessive anxiety and worry and obsessional type thinking.

Depression can also occur as part of a less common but equally destructive manic depressive illness and when it does, it is called bipolar depression. In our contemporary age, it has also been found that having depression can occur both as a precursor and a consequence of other chronic diseases such as diabetes (type 2) and heart disease.

In fact, depression complicates most serious physical diseases such as cancer, HIV and autoimmune disorders. Depression has been forecasted by the World Health Organisation to become the leading cause of disability in the world by 2020.

This disability impairs an individual’s capacity to work and form productive interpersonal relationships and because in many instances there are no physical signs, it is often a secret malady and difficult to explain or describe to people who have not experienced it. It is estimated that up to 60 per cent of people who suffer this disabling disorder do not seek any help for it and generally suffer in silence. Another interesting observation is that rates are increasing fastest in younger people including children.

It is associated with increased absenteeism and presenteeism (where people show up for work but do not function at their usual capacity), declines in school and university performance and with increased rates of drug and alcohol use especially among younger sufferers.

Depression is described as a chronic illness because it can persist for long periods though the natural course is about three to four months. But once an individual has experienced one episode, it is very likely that another episode will occur.

People who experience loss events in childhood particularly of their mothers, trauma and other negative life events are more likely to develop depression and there is an increased risk if one or more of your older (antecedent), blood related family members has experienced it. It is not, however, a genetic or inherited disease.

It is experienced across a spectrum from mild to severe and can be diagnosed through many online questionnaires which would then recommend clinical help from either a medical doctor or a psychologist if the person’s scores are above a certain threshold. (A simple one is the PHQ-2 or PHQ-9) More severe cases would often need psychiatric intervention. The Ministry of Health now has a directory of free public mental health services on their website.

Specific treatments include psychotherapy or talk therapies such as cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT) which has been empirically shown to improve depression. Other psychotherapies include interpersonal and humanistic therapies as well as psychodynamic therapy.

Antidepressants are the medication mainstays of treatment and include a range of pharmaceuticals that act in slightly different ways but have been found to be effective in improving the symptoms of depression (hence the name—antidepressants).

The critical message is that depression is an illness but that it is treatable and once help is sought, the treatment can be transformative not just in overcoming the illness but in living a richer and more fruitful, satisfying and productive life.

• Gerard Hutchinson is a Professor of Psychiatry at the Faculty of Medical Sciences, UWI, St. Augustine as well as an honorary consultant and head of mental health services at the North Central Regional Health Authority.

