Damage to child in us remains permanent

The article in yesterday’s issue of the T&T Guardian “400 students on suicide watch” makes this piece relevant. The article highlights the statistics and speaks to the pressure of the CXC examinations.

Do not forget us—we are the children who are witnesses and victims in domestic violence relationships.

Children who witness domestic abuse/violence in relationships are victims as well. We are here and need a stronger voice.

We feel the devastating effects for the rest of our lives. Some of us have survived the unbridled trauma and through our resilient efforts, are able to overcome the challenges that attend such exposure. We are able to function as productive citizens and contribute to breaking the cycle within our own families. We are your friends and neighbours. We grow up to be lawyers, scientists, teachers, administrators, politicians, social workers, engineers, doctors, priests, nuns, students, etc. We are represented in all professions and in all aspects of life.

We are not defined by social status. We are not limited by economic class and we are certainly not stratified by educational levels. All of us have been affected and all bear the tragic scars of this public health epidemic.

Unfortunately, some of us have taken other paths to ease our pain as we search for a safe place to put our grief and suffering. We are very well represented in jail, among gangs, among the homeless and among those inflicted with substance abuse disease etc. Some of us are continuing the vicious cycle of domestic abuse/violence as we push down our empathy and compassion. Our bitterness at being traumatised and abused gives rise to a coldness that gives us permission to inflict our pain on others.

We are struggling! Suicides are up among us and the much-needed therapies are either in short supply and/or are generally overshadowed by the prevailing norms of the culture. We are burdened by the helpless feelings that torment us. We sometimes feel that the violence is our fault. We agonise when we hear the harsh degrading names that our mothers are called. We feel every slap, punch and kick that our mothers feel. We experience the pain of the stabs and the bullets as they enter our mothers’ flesh. We bleed internally when we see the warm red blood oozing or gushing from the wounds that our mothers endure.

Some of us cry ourselves to sleep and we are bombarded by the inevitable nightmares that haunt our very existence. These horrific dreams cause us (depending on stage of development) to wet our beds at night and carry the shame of it on a daily basis. This is the burden that we are forced to bear. This is the burden that we take to school on a daily basis. This is the burden that compels us into reticence and silence. This is the burden that we take into our respective professions, that limit our achievements and makes us afraid to take the next steps in life.

This is the burden that we take into our friendships and our relationships. This is the burden that amplifies every perceived disappointment or slight from friend or foe. This is the burden that, left untreated and without introspection, impels us to irrational thoughts and actions. This is the burden that causes us to feel the afflictions of our mothers in multi-dimensional ways millions of times over.

Our continuing development is ruptured by the incessant violence in our homes and communities and We are unable to complete our respective developmental milestones effectively and on time. We the children become lost in various somatic and mental health challenges. Among other afflictions, We are anxious, anti-social, angry, and aggressive, suffer low self-esteem, and depressed.

Our respective families are burdened by shame and secrets. Those of us who are more aware, are sometimes the scapegoat of our families depending on what we know and the level of fear that constrains the family. Family members are afraid that we would divulge the family secrets to other people. They understand that violent repercussions may result if the perpetrators discover that information is shared.

Anna Freud and other psychologists have explained that personality traits in young children are formed and set as early as age three. It is no accident then that if we the children are fed daily criminal doses of domestic violence trauma, our opportunities for achievement and self-actualisation become severely diminished.

It is appropriate that in this time of awareness, in this time of media exposure, in this time of education, in this time of action, that we the children are not subordinated to the back burner. We are primary victims given that we are affected at such early delicate stages in our development. As we gain our voices and we put names and faces to our stories, I hope that we will maintain a prominent place in the dialogue for change.

Regardless of our respective ages the damage that is done to the child in all of us remains permanent.

Social Services and Child Welfare Agencies (Govt and NGOs) must not address domestic and other types of violence against women in isolation. They must do so always in the familial context giving major consideration to the physical and mental healthcare of the affected children. Otherwise they are contributing to the continuing public health crisis that is domestic violence, (ie, violence against women and children and intimate partner abuse).

Raymond McPhie

